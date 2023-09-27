Nike LeBron 21 "Akoya" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike is one of the most successful labels in the basketball world, as it is not only associated with the NBA but also has multiple NBA players as their longtime collaborators.

Legendary players such as Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Zion, and more have been a part of the Swoosh label's basketball signature sneaker lineup.

One of the most famous and long-standing player partnerships on the Swoosh label is with LeBron James. The label has already launched 29 signature silhouettes under LeBron's name and will now be adding a brand-new LeBron 21 to the list. The first to make an appearance in the line is LeBron 21 "Akoya."

The silhouette comes in a neutral makeover with a small touch of vibrant hues. The LeBron 21 "Akoya" is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on September 28, 2023. The pair will be released at a retail price of $200.

More about the upcoming Nike LeBron 21 "Akoya" sneakers, which is the debut colorway of the sneaker model

The upcoming Nike LeBron 21 "Akoya" sneakers is the debut colorway of the sneaker model (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike signed a lifetime deal with LeBron James in 2003 and has continued to make waves within the basketball industry.

The Swoosh label has now readied a low-cut silhouette, the LeBron 21, which has been constructed with premium lightweight materials. The shoe is inspired by King James' daughter, Zhuri.

The official Swoosh label's press release introduces the sneaker model:

"The LeBron XXI is built for basketball’s next generation. LeBron didn’t need to look very far to find his muse for the shoe: his 8-year-old daughter, Zhuri. Inspired by the notion of protection for the modern player, the shoe’s upper is inspired by an oyster shell, protecting the pearl inside."

The shoe's upper features veining to strike a shell look and help players with explosive movements. The shoes featured lightweight mesh zonal cables around the midfoot.

The medial swooshes of the sneakers feature perforation to enhance breathability.

The shoe is designed by Jason Petrie, who comments on the design of the shoe:

"As we took our next steps from the LeBron XX, we were inspired by the way LeBron maintains his body and his game during the offseason. His trainer says it's like taking care of an F1 car. You tweak the car between each race."

The latest colorway upon the silhouette is "Akoya," which comes clad in a "Light Bone/Coconut Milk/Dark Russet/Campfire Orange" color scheme.

Most of the upper of the shoe comes clad in a light bone hue, which is accented with "Campfire Orange."

The official site introduces the sneaker colorway as:

"Created for your ascent and the next generation of hoopers, it’s ideal for Bron-like open-floor attacks and rising toward the rim when the game’s pace turns up. This special design celebrates the akoya pearl, with its perfect shapes and reflective nature. Its natural beauty and grace hold up across any era."

The campfire orange hue can be seen accentuated on the lateral swoosh, heel lining, and tongue's branding.

The look is finished off with cushion 2.0 foam, an off-white midsole, and milky white translucent outsoles. The shoe can be availed of via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on September 28, 2023, for $200.