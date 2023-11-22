5 upcoming Nike Air Max releases of 2024

Introduced in 1987, the Nike Air Max series has consistently pushed boundaries in technology and design. The notable features of the Air Max have solidified its status as a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. The Air Max model has achieved cultural icon status, extending its impact beyond athletic footwear to encompass streetwear and fashion.

Avid sneaker enthusiasts hold a profound admiration and sentimental attachment towards the series due to Nike's consistent release of various iterations and enhancements to the Air Max silhouette throughout its extensive history. Nike annually introduces a diverse range of Air Max models in various color options. In 2024, Nike Air Max will release highly anticipated iterations for sneaker enthusiasts.

Nike Air Max 97 “White/Pink” and four other Air Max sneaker releases to look for in 2024

1) Nike Air Max DN “Black White”

The Nike Air Max DN, the latest addition to the esteemed Air Max lineage, revolutionizes the notion of visible cushioning with unparalleled innovation. The heel counter of this shoe demonstrates a unique design with four large air bubbles.

The TPU unit effectively stabilizes the centrally positioned bubbles, which are then securely encased within a dense foam layer. The shoe's upper reveals a meticulously crafted mesh material with a distinctive swirling wave pattern seamlessly integrated throughout. The TPU counter on the heel features an eye-catching iridescent look, accompanied by a revamped Tuned Air emblem exhibiting the letters "DN" instead of "TN."

According to reliable sources such as Sole Retriever, the Nike Air Max DN will be released by the renowned Swoosh label in four distinct color variations on Air Max Day 2024. The sneakers will be available for purchase at a retail price of $160 per pair.

2) Stash x Nike Air Max 95 shoes

Renowned graffiti artist Stash is poised to continue his collaborative work with Nike, presenting a new iteration of the iconic Air Max 95. The gradient pattern and meticulous detailing perfectly capture the detail and complexity of the original artwork. The trainer is available in black, with layers of 'Harbor Blue' and 'Varsity Royal' on the upper, paying reverence to the artist's distinctive color scheme.

The lateral heels feature stitched Swoosh and "Air Max" logos on the tongues. The sneaker features a chunky Air midsole, displaying the artist's graffiti background with subtle specks. The package includes a custom-designed box and a variety of laces for versatile styling options.

The sneakers will be available for purchase for $160. Sneaker lovers can cop this pair through Nike's online and offline channels and their authorized retailers. The Stash x Nike Air Max 95 shoes are expected to hit the shelves in the coming months of 2024.

3) Nike’s Air Max 1 “Pure Platinum/Dark Obsidian”

Tinker Hatfield's renowned design is featured on the Nike Air Max 1 "Pure Platinum/Dark Obsidian" shoes. It has been crafted using Tinker Hatfield's signature design, and it includes a basic white mesh foundation with suede overlays on top of it.

This version has a splash of color thanks to the Platinum Tint mudguards and the Dark Obsidian highlights on the Swooshes, tongue branding, upper eyelets, insoles, and a portion of the rubber outsole. An apparent Air Max heel unit is in the exposed white midsole, completing the sneaker's style.

The Nike Air Max 1 "Pure Platinum/Dark Obsidian" shoes are scheduled to be released in Spring 2024. They will sell for $140 and can be purchased at select Nike Sportswear locations and online at Nike.com and other similar websites.

4) Nike Air Max 97 “White/Pink”

Nike's upcoming Air Max 97 offers a stylish option to enhance your outfit with an inviting flair. This AM97 showcases an eye-catching candy-paint motif, making it a must-have release for sneaker enthusiasts with a penchant for confectionery aesthetics. The layout displays a visually appealing color scheme reminiscent of classic bubble gum, incorporating a combination of pink and white elements.

The sneaker features a shiny pink treatment on its distinctive wave toppings, which is bound to capture the heart. Moreover, this particular sneaker design also features a playful appearance on certain brand embellishments and the sole structure, adding a lively touch to the shoe's overall aesthetic.

The white leather mudguards and midsoles have been delicately adorned with a subtle pink hue, harmonizing with the overall design. Furthermore, the mesh uppers have been significantly redesigned, featuring a semi-translucent aesthetic that adds a unique and modern touch.

According to reputable sources such as House of Heat, the Nike Air Max 97 "White Pink" sneakers are expected to be released in the spring season of 2024. Please be aware that the official launch date and price are currently undisclosed.

5) Nike Air Max CB 94 “White/Varsity Purple”

Nike has recently been focusing on Charles Barkley's previous signature releases. In the upcoming release, the Air Max CB 94, featuring Barkley's iconic "Varsity Purple" accents, is set to make a comeback.

This iteration will feature a full-grain leather upper, paying respect to the shoe's original design. The standout feature of this release is its lively purple accent, which adds a touch of vibrancy to the shoe. This drop is highly significant as it coincides with the silhouette's 40th anniversary next year.

The sneaker features colorless tumbled leather throughout, with jet-black accents on the tongue, inner lining, elastic straps, and mesh punch-hole pockets on the sides. Featuring a 180-degree Air Max framework in the heel, the forefoot of these sneakers showcases a vibrant "Varsity Purple" contrast with a Godzilla-esque bottom.

The eagerly awaited Nike Air Max CB 94 "White/Varsity Purple" is slated for a 2024 release. The retail price of these sneakers is set at $170. They will be available at specific Nike Sportswear stores and on Nike.com.

These are some of the most anticipated Air Max models dropping in 2024. Sneakerheads can buy a pair of the aforementioned shoes by visiting Nike's website or by searching for them at various other retailers.