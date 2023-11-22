Nike Air VaporMax Plus "Bubblegum Pink" shoes: Everything we know so far

Valentine’s Day 2024 draws closer, and Nike is unveiling more sneaker designs created for the romantic season. The new Nike Air Vapormax Plus “Bubblegum Pink” colorway is the latest one to join the brand’s release calendar for the coming year.

According to House of Heat, the recently uncovered "Bubblegum Pink" iteration of the Nike Air Vapormax Plus is scheduled to be made available during the spring season of the year 2024. Keep in mind that the precise launch date is yet uncertain at this time.

Readers who are interested can easily find them in Nike stores, both online and offline, in addition to other authorized retail marketplaces that carry Nike products.

Nike Air VaporMax Plus "Bubblegum Pink" sneakers are adorned with distinct hues of pink

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The celebration of love is almost here, and Nike Inc. is getting ready to give an adorable and romantic twist to their footwear inventory with the imminent release of the Nike VaporMax Plus in "Bubblegum Pink." This charming new offering, an integral component of the Nike Spring 2024 collection roster, is here to sate your need for anything and everything pink.

This VaporMax Plus is drenched in numerous tones of pink all the way around the heel to the toes, resulting in a harmonic and aesthetically beautiful pastel color scheme. The sneaker is all about the color pink to fit the Valentine's Day theme, and the only thing that deviates from the concept is the typical 3M reflective trim.

This easy-to-carry supple offering has details such as the back pulls, the Swoosh labeling, and the tongue tabs, all of which feature subdued variances in the color pink. These differences lend richness and personality to the product.

Take a closer look at the uppers (Image via Nike)

The Swoosh brand outlines the roots and journey of Nike Air Vapormax in the following manner:

“After the 7-year journey from ideation to release, the Air VaporMax represents a new era in Nike innovation. To truly capture the feeling of “running on air,“ the designers restructured the Air unit to be attached directly to the upper.”

Team Swoosh further continues as,

“As you step down, each lug gets pushed into the Air unit, ramping up the pressure. Then, as you step off, the pressure releases, creating springy bounce with superior flexibility. Made for runners, the futuristic technology was quickly adopted by the street, bringing this light-as-air feeling to the masses.”

Sneakerheads and pink lovers should put the "Bubblegum Pink" Nike Air VaporMax Plus colorway on their radar, as the brand has announced that it will release the shoe in the next few months of the coming year.

Fans who are curious to acquire a pair of these shoes may become the first to know when they go on sale by downloading the SNKRS app or registering for updates on the official Nike website for timely alerts.

In addition to the Nike Air Vapormax Plus mentioned above, the Swoosh label has designed many other colorways of widely acclaimed sneaker models like the Air Force 1, Dunk Low, Cortez, and more silhouettes. These shoes will be offered via the shoe company’s site, the SNKRS App, and more linked merchants. These sneakers are also anticipated to be dropped sometime around February 2024.