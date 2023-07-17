5 best Deion Sanders x Nike sneaker collabs explored as news of reunion surfaces online

Nike has reportedly re-signed Deion Sanders, the former NFL and MLB star, to a new deal. Sanders had previously vowed to "never" work with Nike again but has now returned to the brand. However, nothing officially has been disclosed by the sneaker label regarding whether they will bring back the old models or if new sneakers are coming on their way.

Sanders is a well-known athlete and coach, and his return to Nike is likely to be an event for the sneakerheads and his fans. He has a long history with the company, having previously been a spokesperson and model for their products. As part of his new deal, Sanders will reportedly wear Nike gear while coaching the University of Colorado football team.

As the news of Sanders' re-signing with Nike has captured the attention of the whole internet, let's reminisce about some of the best Deion Sanders x Nike sneakers.

Air Diamond Turf and Air Jordan 11 PE are the best Deion Sanders x Nike sneaker collabs

1) Nike Air Diamond Turf

Air Diamond Turf coming soon Deion Sanders has announced his return to NikeAir Diamond Turf coming soon

The Air Diamond Turf from Nike boasts a traditional high-top design that works well for both football and baseball. This multi-sport trademark sneaker is made of suede and comes in black and grey. It has an Air-imbedded midsole and a rubber outsole.

The famed Diamond Turf sneakers gained popularity during Deion Sanders' playing career in the 1990s. After being on the market for more than 20 years, the shoes are still well-known and highly prized by collectors.

2) Nike Air Diamond Turf 2

The Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 has been released in several different colorways over the years. It was originally designed for Deion Sanders, who wore it while playing football and baseball.

It features a midfoot strap for an adaptive fit, which helps to keep the foot secure during movement. The shoe also has an Air unit in the midsole for responsive cushioning, which helps to absorb impact and provide comfort during wear.

3) Nike Air Diamond Turf Max 96

This sneaker model from Deion Sanders and Nike is made of black and white leather, with different colorways available such as black and gold, black and varsity maize, and rage green. The shoe has a paneled design with signature Swoosh logo detail, giving it a classic and stylish look.

The Air unit in the midsole provides responsive cushioning, which helps absorb impact and comfort during wear. The Air Diamond Turf Max 96 has been re-released numerous times over the years, most recently in 2018.

4) Nike Air Diamond Turf 5

Nike Air Diamond Turf 5 (Image via SF)

Deion Sanders wore the Nike Air Diamond Turf 5, the last iteration of the Diamond Turf footwear line, during his final season with the Cowboys. The DT 5 also has a midfoot strap, but a much thinner one.

In contrast to the Air Diamond Turf 4, the shoe has more quirky metallic overlays, and the Swoosh on the side is more upright. Again, the heel features a visible Air unit in the midsole for responsive cushioning, providing comfort and impact absorption during wear.

5) Air Jordan 11 PE

The Air Jordan 11 PE (Player Exclusive) is a special edition of the Air Jordan 11 sneaker that is made exclusively. The shoe features a patent leather upper, which gives it a shiny and stylish look, and a mesh material for breathability.

The most glamorous Jordan ended up on the most spectacular football player. Deion received both black- and white-colored Air Jordan 11 PE shoes. These were the exclusives that Prime Time had with the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Redskins. During his final season with the Ravens, Jordan Brand offered him an Air Jordan 13 PE.

These are the most popular Deion Sanders x Nike sneaker collabs that are still highly coveted by fans. With the news of Nike re-signing Deion Sanders, it can be expected that sneakerheads will soon get to see some of these sneaker models again in the market.