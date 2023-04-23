Nike Air Max 90 "Athletic Department" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear label, has continued to make waves in the sneaker industry since its inception in 1964. It has lived up to its name as a footwear genius by releasing multiple iconic makeovers of its classic models, like Air Force, Air Max and Dunk.

The swoosh label started its journey as a footwear company with the launch of the Moon shoe, a running shoe silhouette. The label is staying true to its running sub-label's root by launching more iterations of the Air Max 90 sneaker model. The latest makeover to appear of the silhouette is part of the swoosh label's "Athletic Department" collection.

Continuing the mini resurgence of the Air Max 90 sneaker model in 2023, the swoosh label has added the brand-new makeover. A release date for the Air Max 90 "Athletic Departmen" colorway hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet.

However, sccording to media outlet House of Heat, the pair is slated to be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, Snkrs app and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Athletic Department" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Athletic Department" sneakers come clad in soft pink and white hue. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike debuted its iconic Air Max 90 silhouette in 1990 as a part of the Air Max sneaker lineage.

The shoe was added to the lineage at third number, after the release of Air Max 1 (debuted in 1987) and Air Max Light. It added a brand-new element with a more exaggerated sole unit and starting the "dad shoe" trend.

The sneaker model was designed by swoosh label veteran and legendary sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield, who also designed the swoosh label's other silhouettes and iconic models like Air Jordan 3.

The AM90 shoe became popular among sneakerheads and subsequently saw multiple makeovers. Nike introduces the AM 90 and its pop-cultural relevance as follows:

"The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

One of its latest colorways is a part of Nike's "Athletic Department" collection, which pays homage to the label's heritage and sports culture. The collection features several models, like the Dunk, Air Force 1 and Blazer Mid.

The "Athletic Department" collection is one of the ever-expanding lines. The latest Air max 90 sneakers follow a similar pattern as Nike continues with its vintage themes.

Two-toned outsoles (Image via Nike)

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of a mix of mesh, leather and suede materials. The underlays of the shoe is an off-white mesh overlaid with smooth white leather and neutral light grey suede.

A clean white hue is continued on the nylon tongue, sock liners and laces, while a aged-looking tint takes over the midsole. A vibrant touch is added with multiple pops of pink pastel, which is placed on the eyestays, branded panels and Air cassettes.

The pair is rumored to be released at a retail price of $130.

