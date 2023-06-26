Nike Air Jordan 11 "Neapolitan" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike and its co-owned sub-label with Michael Jordan have been making waves in the sneaker industry with their iconic releases since 1984. The brand has continued to give its fans and sneakerheads multiple iconic makeovers of classic models, and the latest makeover to arrive is the Air Jordan 11 "Neapolitan."

Throughout the first half of 2023, the Jordan label has continued to celebrate "Jordan year" as a nod to Michael Jordan's jersey number during his heydays as a part of the NBA Chicago Bulls team. Now, stepping away from retro makeovers, the label is introducing a brand-new makeover inspired by the Italian ice cream, Neapolitan.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 11 "Neapolitan" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Complex, SneakerNews, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on November 11, 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 11 "Neapolitan" sneakers are inspired by the beloved Harlequin ice cream flavor

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 11 "Neapolitan" sneakers are inspired by the beloved Harlequin ice cream flavor

Nike and the legendary NBA star Michael Jordan kick-started their partnership in 1984. Since then, the two have managed to give the sneaker world one of the most iconic and popular shoe lineages of all time. They have continued to surprise fans throughout 2023 with retro makeovers, and the latest to surface among them is the Air Jordan 11 "Neapolitan."

This sneaker model was released by Michael Jordan's eponymous label in 1995. Designed by the great designer Tinker Hatfield, it quickly became Michael Jordan's favorite shoe. The official site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"His feet back on the court, and his eyes set firmly on the prize, Michael Jordan returned strong with his familiar break-neck pace. En route to one of his most impressive years to date, Jordan clinched MVP, All-Star MVP, and Finals MVP before securing his fourth championship ring."

COP OR DROP? CLOSE UP LOOK: WMNS Air Jordan 11 Retro “Neapolitan”🗓️ November 11thAR0715-101 (WMNS)$225 USD📸 IG: kicksdongCOP ORDROP? CLOSE UP LOOK: WMNS Air Jordan 11 Retro “Neapolitan” 🍧🗓️ November 11th📝 AR0715-101 (WMNS)💰 $225 USD📸 IG: kicksdong💵COP OR 🚮DROP? https://t.co/87AcIem06Z

The site further talks about the significance of the sneaker model, writing:

"The Air Jordan XI lent MJ's return a touch of class. Its patent leather shine spoke of aerodynamics while embodying an informal elegance. It was and instant favorite among players and it a made a blockbuster appearance in the animated classic, Space Jam."

The latest colorway for the AJ11 sneaker model is "Neapolitan," which comes in a White/Chocolate Brown/Strawberry Pink color scheme. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of a mix of leather and mesh material. Aside from that, the base of the shoe is clad in white leather, which is accentuated upon the tongues, heels, and sock liners.

The Toe Box 🇨🇦 @TheToeBox_ Here’s a first look at the WMNS Air Jordan 11 Retro “Neapolitan”. Releasing exclusively in women sizing on November 11th, 2023. Retail will be $305 CAD Here’s a first look at the WMNS Air Jordan 11 Retro “Neapolitan”. Releasing exclusively in women sizing on November 11th, 2023. Retail will be $305 CAD https://t.co/sX4ZQb7p03

The white hue contrasts with the chocolate brown overlays that are constructed out of patent leather. In addition, the patent leather overlays are placed upon the mudguards to give a velvety and rich aesthetic. More of a chocolate brown hue is added to the branding details of the sneaker. Another hue is added into the mix with a strawberry hue placed upon the semi-translucent rubber outsoles.

Watch out for the upcoming Air Jordan 11 "Neapolitan" sneaker model that is rumored to release later this year at a retail price of $225 via Nike, the SNKRS app, and its select retailers.

