Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label, Jordan, is providing their fans and consumers with retro sneaker collections in 2023. The label previously announced that 2023 will be a "Jordan Year," as an unofficial nod to Michael Jordan's jersey number and thus they are paying attention by bringing models worn by Jordan.

The duo has worked together constantly by providing the best technology and color schemes for sneakerheads.

The soon-to-be-released Air Jordan 11 Low "Cement Grey" is a hybrid sneaker that takes design cues from both the past and the present. While the upper part of the shoe is comparable to the Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey," the sole unit of the shoe is similar to the Air Jordan 11 "Concord."

An official release date for the sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the Air Jordan 11 Low "Cement Grey" sneakers will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on April 1, 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 11 Low "Cement Grey" sneakers will be released in full-family sizes

Michael Jordan and Nike kick-started their partnership back in 1984 and have managed to give one of the most iconic and popular sneaker lineages of all time. The duo is now reliving their moments of the past by extending their retro sneaker catalog.

After previously unveiling the 16-piece Air Jordan Retro Spring collection, the swoosh label has just unveiled a 19-piece Air Jordan Retro Summer collection. The collection's colorways are set to be released in the coming months of 2023, with Air Jordan 11 Low "Cement Grey" being one of the latest versions to be added to the catalog.

The official site introduces the sneaker model as:

"His feet back on the court, and his eyes set firmly on the prize, Michael Jordan returned strong with his familiar break-neck pace. En route to one of his most impressive years to date, Jordan clinched MVP, All-Star MVP, and Finals MVP before securing his fourth championship ring."

The site further mentions the significance of the model as:

"The Air Jordan XI lent MJ's return a touch of class. Its patent leather shine spoke of aerodynamics while embodying an informal elegance. It was and instant favorite among players and it a made a blockbuster appearance in the animated classic, Space Jam."

The upper part of the shoe comes constructed out of mesh and patent leather. The mesh underlays come in a white hue, which contrasts with the cement grey patent leather overlays upon the midsoles and toe boxes.

The majority of the sneaker is colored white, including the tongue, laces, and heel tabs. A subdued color is used for the inner lining and branding is added all throughout the upper.

Last but not least, the rubber outsoles have been given a makeover in a translucent icy blue color. This is done in an effort to combat the "yellowing" that plagued the designs that were inspired by tuxedos.

The Nike Air Jordan 11 "Cement Grey" sneakers are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app, and select retailers on April 1, 2023. The pair will be released in full family sizing including $190 for men's, $150 for grade school sizes, $90 for preschool sizes, and $70 for toddler sizes.

