5 luxurious Nike collaborative sneakers launched in 2023

Nike is renowned for its ability to consistently lead the industry in sneaker collaborations. With no exception in 2023, the Swoosh label has collaborated with multiple luxury brands to release widely anticipated and exciting shoe launches. Sneakerheads may agree that every Swoosh label partnership is certain to be a treat, and the company continues to wow with each new release.

The sportswear giant has made it a point to build up its collection of iconic cuts continually. Here are the top five luxurious Nike collaborations of 2023 so far.

Best Nike collaborations in 2023

1) Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Varsity Maize”

For this sneaker, Virgil Abloh's esteemed luxury streetwear brand incorporates a bichromatic scheme throughout the base. The sneaker features a retro silhouette with a yellow and white colorway, enhanced by distinct Off-White design elements for a distinctive aesthetic. The shoe features a "Varsity Maize" shade on the overlays, laces, ankle straps, and heel tabs.

The sneaker features additional white accents that can be seen in the extra set of laces attached to the forefoot, in addition to the grim reaper icons located on the lateral heels. The Off-White x Nike collaboration consists of the customary branding on the inner sides and the distinctive "Varsity Maize" zip ties. The pair includes a clean white midsole and a vibrant yellow outsole with track spikes.

The sought-after Off-White x Air Force 1 Mid "Varsity Maize" was released on November 9, 2023, after a long wait. This collaborative masterpiece was released with a retail price of $205 USD.

2) Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Graffiti”

Virgil Abloh used to take inspiration from 2000's style, hip-hop videos, and airbrush art for his designs. These influences are evident in this particular lifestyle pair. The uppers possess ICA leather in a clean white colorway.

The standout feature of these sneakers is the Off-White branding, hand, and Earth graphics, which are designed in a street tag-inspired fashion on the side panels. The shoe sports a dual lacing system for an exceptional fit.

The sneaker depicts subtle purple accents in the form of embroidered details on the tongue and heel, adding a touch of flair to the swoosh branding. Furthermore, there are small orange banners located at the end of the outlined Swooshes, milk-tinted zip ties, and angelic spiked treading. The sneakers embody a midsole with a prominent Air bag located at the heel.

These sneakers were introduced on June 22, this year, with a price tag of $205. Off-white footwear was dropped in both men's and women's sizes on the company's official website.

3) Nike Ja 1 x Swarovski “12 AM”

Last year, Nike introduced the inaugural signature shoe for Ja Morant, known as the Ja 1. The renowned activewear brand collaborated with the esteemed jewelry label Swarovski to enhance the appearance of the athlete's footwear with a stunning touch. In collaboration, the pair has created a fresh iteration known as "12 AM." This colorway comes with an all-black color scheme along with a translucent outsole.

The phrase "It's 12 AM Somewhere" is inscribed on the sole, emphasizing Ja's unwavering commitment to improving his skills. Lastly, the lace locks, hangtag, and Swoosh insignia on the heel of the sneakers are adorned with Swarovski crystals.

The Swarovski x Nike Ja 1 "12 AM" sneaker was released for purchase on March 18, 2023. It was made available at various Swoosh stores and online retailers. The sneakers are available in men's sizes and are priced at $400 per pair.

4) Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Low LX SP “Bright Mandarin”

The Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Low shoe chooses a vibrant mandarin hue, making a bold and eye-catching statement. The Orange edition diverges from its previous iterations by featuring a breathable mesh foundation adorned with opulent suede accents.

The metallic gold decorations on the JF1 lace tag, along with the small Swoosh on the midfoot, enhance the sneaker's tactile appeal. The orange hue of the sneaker is complemented by the white lace fasteners and the cloth woven into the sole. The orange waffle grip layout on the outer sole section prioritizes traction.

This pair was launched on October 26, 2023, and made available for purchase through both online and offline channels, including Jacquemus, the Swoosh label, and various affiliated retailers. The item has a retail price of $170 and is offered in men's sizes.

5) Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low "1837"

The Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low is designed with a stylish combination of Black leather and suede as its foundation. The renowned Teal hue from Tiffany's signature color palette takes center stage, adorning the tumbled leather Swoosh logos and insoles.

Other highlights of this sneaker include silver co-branded plates on the heels and tongue tags, black leather inner lining, and a black Air Force 1 rubber sole.

Furthermore, these shoes were supplied with an additional set of laces and presented in exclusive co-branded packaging. The heel of the sneaker shows the iconic "Nike Air" embroidery, coupled with a sterling silver bar displaying the Tiffany & Co. logo.

The Tiffany & Co. x Air Force 1 Low "1837" was released on March 27, 2023, in limited quantities. The sneakers were initially priced at $400 and were sold through Tiffany & Co., Swoosh label, and select retail stores.

Swoosh offers a variety of alternatives for sneakerheads searching for a traditional sneaker with a touch of luxury. These collaborations reflect well on the brand's values and ideals, in addition to its quality of production.