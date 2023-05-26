5 best sneakers by the late designer Virgil Abloh that set a new norm for sneakers 

Virgil Abloh invented Off-White in 2013 as a multi-platform creative enterprise and a forum for the designer to conduct his ongoing experiments. Although fashion was his primary medium, his designs included streetwear, luxury, art, music, and architecture concepts.

However, Virgil Abloh's work for the Nike brand is mainly responsible for his popularity, and now sneakerheads consider him a sneaker pioneer. Abloh reimagined some of the most recognizable sneaker styles ever produced by Nike, from the Nike Air Max to the Nike Dunk and even the Jordans.

Whether they were hits or misses, Abloh's sneaker designs always generated buzz, and the increasing demand for his limited-edition sneakers in the days following his death is proof of that. Let's look back at some of the most iconic shoe drops in Louis Vuitton's history.

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low and four other sneakers by Virgil Abloh changed the sneaker culture

1) Off-White x Nike Air Presto

Unlike the much-hyped Air Jordan 1s, in the opinion of many seasoned sneakerheads, this pair is the crown jewel of The Ten. Virgil Abloh reimagined a really underappreciated silhouette that the legendary Nike designer Tinker Hatfield originally created into something that still looks modern.

In point of fact, you may credit Abloh's 2017 design for the recent rebirth of Air Presto sneakers. These shoes were practical, well-designed, and basically proclaimed, "If you know, you know." And no one embodied that sentiment better than the musician Frank Ocean, who sported these Nikes during the Panorama Music Festival in 2017.

The Nike Air Presto Off-White sneaker features a predominantly black-and-white color scheme and is constructed from synthetic materials, leather, and rubber.

This Nike Air Virgil Abloh shoe comes in a black and muslin hue, and it features two different designs: one is called ''Revealing'' and has hand-cut and reconstructed construction; the other is called ''Ghosting,'' and has transparent uppers. The Air Presto models include a tonal Swoosh embroidered on the mesh upper, a plastic zip tie, and the word "AIR" printed in branding on the heel strap. Cushioning is provided via AIR units built into the soles.

This Virgil Abloh creation is available for $170 at the Nike official retail site.

2) Off-White x Nike Air Jordan 1 "Chicago"

Even before Michael Jordan became a household name, the Air Jordan 1 was already a huge deal due to his significant role in creating the shoe. So when Virgil Abloh redesigned the basketball sneakers for The Ten in 2017, he made the brand even more popular than it already was.

All of these modifications were completed in a single session by Abloh, who cut the soles of the shoes with an X-Acto knife, slapped an "AIR" label over them, and affixed his distinctive zip-tie to the laces. However, their influence was enormous because celebrities like Beyoncé, Drake, and even Michael Jordan himself bought the shoes, which sold out right away.

The prices on resale marketplaces have just reached an all-time high of $7,000. The demand for them is as strong as ever. These are the only sneakers that may characterize Virgil Abloh's illustrious career.

3) Off-White x Nike Air Jordan 1 "University Blue"

The Air Jordans that Abloh created are the most highly sought-after models as a result of his collaborations with Nike and the Jordan Brand in general. The year 2018 marked the debut of his third iteration of the shoe, which was an immediate success.

The pair was shown in a stunning University Blue colorway, which Abloh juxtaposed with orange embroidery and a red zip-tie. This colorway was a tribute to the University of North Carolina, which Michael Jordan attended for his undergraduate studies. These shoes, which were less complicated to acquire than his highly sought-after AJ1 "Chicago" pair, made it possible for even more individuals to ride the waves of Virgil Abhloh's enthusiasm.

Additionally, these Jordan 1s, also known as the "UNC" editions, are Virgil Abloh's third colorway design for the silhouette, and they were produced in partnership with his Off-White label. The sneaker comes in a white, dark powder blue, and cone colorway. It has a deconstructed leather top that is white and blue on both sides, and Off-White details can be found throughout.

These Virgil Abloh sneakers retail for more than $2,000 at select retail sites and the official Nike retail site.

4) Off-White x MoMA x Nike Air Force 1

"[Sneakers] are on the same level as a sculpture of David or the Mona Lisa," Virgil Abloh said in a news statement for his The Ten series of sneakers.

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York agreed. Two years later, they invited him to build a limited-edition sneaker for their exhibition titled Items: Is Fashion Modern?

These all-black Air Force 1s were made available for purchase through the MoMA Design Store, and the purchase came with a pair of bespoke socks as well as admission to the exhibition. Unfortunately, they were quickly resold for a price that reached as high as $15,000 due to the scarcity of the items. Additionally, the shoes represented a moment of culmination for Abloh, who has often referred to himself as an artist.

5) Off-White x Nike Blazer "Queen"

The "Queen" collection that Virgil Abloh designed for tennis champion Serena Williams is one that will go down in the annals of fashion history. In addition to creating clothing for Williams, such as the tutu dress she wore to the 2018 US Open, Virgil Abloh also designed three pairs of sneakers for the athlete, one of which is this unusual pair of Blazer Mids. The shoes included a pink and purple gradient midsole with a pink and black big Swoosh logo on the tongue. The tennis ball provided the inspiration for the neon highlights.

At that time, Abloh had already started embracing colorful gradients as a statement of variety in his menswear lines for Louis Vuitton, with his debut Paris fashion show in 2018 being the most noteworthy example.

At present, the Off-White x Nike Blazer "Queen" is available for more than $2,000 at the official Nike retail site and another select retail site.

Virgil Abloh's legacy has served as an inspiration for numerous designers and footwear industry titans to produce ground-breaking sneaker designs. Even though the sneakers included here are only a sample of Virgil Abloh's creative output, they, nonetheless, represent a departure from the standard in sneaker culture worldwide.

