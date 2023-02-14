Nike Air Presto x Doernbecher sneakers: Where to buy and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based athleisure and footwear genius is collaborating with their frequent partner OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital to launch an apparel, footwear and accessories line. The latest collaborative collection of the duo will feature six choices of apparel, footwear and accessories item under the Freestyle XXVIII collection.

The 18-piece Freestyle XVIII collection was prepared by six young patients of the OHSU Doernbecher Hospital. The collection was prepared alongside the swoosh label's team and patients. After the release of the collection, the pieces will be used to raise money for the children's hospital. The pieces were designed by six children, one of whom is Kylee Young, who designed a makeover on the Air Presto.

The 12-year-old designed the Air Presto sneaker model, a zip-up hoodie and a cap in vibrant hues. An official release date for the Nike Air Presto x Kylee Young x Doernbecher sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. According to the Beaverton-based label, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Presto x Kylee Young x Doernbecher sneakers

The upcoming Nike Air Presto x Kylee Young x Doernbecher sneakers are releasing as a part of the Freestyle XVIII collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label believes in the power of sports to create change and better world by encouraging people to do their best. The Freestyle Collection's programme was announced by the swoosh label in 2022, and it returned for an in-person auction on October 28, 2022, and will retail in early 2023.

The duo kickstarted their partnership in 2004, and this year marks their 18th annual collab. Through these collabs, the duo has raised nearly $31 million and will continue to do so. These collection pieces brings the patients' vision and their life story.

In addition of sharing the personal stories of each patient, the swoosh label will also be giving proceeds to hospitals and inspire the next generation of kids facing similar health challenges. For their 18th annual collaboration, the duo will be launching makeover upon Air Jordan 1, Air Presto, Air Max 90, Air Huarache, Zoom Vomero 5 and Air Foamposite One.

Each silhouette was designed by a patient and the swoosh label's team in the duration of nine months. One such makeover was prepared by 12-year-old Kylee Young, which has put a cute and playful spin on the classic Air Presto silhouette.

Kylee is a survivor of Hemolytic uremic syndrome, which left her paralyzed and unable to speak. However, she's still joyful and expresses her joy that comes through her favorite things, including flowers, sprint season and cookies. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of mesh material in a vibrant pink-hued upper.

The upper further features various graphics including - hand-drawn sun, cookies, raindrops and flowers across the vamp. The silhouette, which was advertised as "t-shirt for your feet" is marked with yellow petals of the flowers sprouting upon the tongue tabs and green-hued lace loops.

Another hue is added into the mix with sky blue swoosh logos and 'Cookies' lettering upon the heel. The look is finished off with cream midsoles and purple outsoles. The pair is rumored to drop in 2023 via Nike.

