Where to buy Nike Air Presto "Social F.C."? Price, release date, and more explored

Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike is giving a new makeover to its iconic Air Presto model, inspired by its football line Social F.C. The silhouette is a commemoration of the upcoming FIFA World Cup (starting from November 20, 2022), which will be held in Qatar - marking the World Cup's first time in a Middle Eastern country.

Although Adidas has a major grip over football, Nike isn't too far behind in the competition, as it sponsors some of the biggest athletes in the sport such as Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo, and Lewandowski. Now, furthering their association with football, the swoosh label is all set to launch their Air Presto silhouette in Social F.C. theme, in celebration of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

An official release date for the shoe hasn't been revealed yet, but according to the sneaker leaker page Sole Retriever, the silhouette will be launched on November 1, 2022, via Nike SNKRS and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Presto "Social F.C." celebrating the FIFA World Cup 2022 being held in Qatar

Upcoming Air Presto "Social F.C." celebrating the FIFA World Cup 2022 being held in Qatar (Image via Sportskeeda)

In anticipation of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup, the swoosh label has already redressed a number of its silhouettes like the Air Huarache, Air Max 90, and Air Max 95, in the celebratory "Social F.C." theme. This theme will now be seen over the Air Presto too.

The Tobie-Hatfield-designed Air Presto silhouette marked its 20th anniversary two years back and has since garnered a lot of attention. It has been cemented as a mainstay silhouette in Nike's lifestyle offerings, especially in 2022.

In the Spring Summer 2022, the label released the model in makeovers such as Tie Dye and Hypnosis, as well as a celebrated collaboration with Hello Kitty. The official site reveals the origins of the silhouette as follows:

"The original Nike Air Presto debuted in 2000 and was known as the "T-Shirt for the foot." Tobie Hatfield’s design replaced the traditional tongue and collar with a sock-like upper made of stretch mesh and a signature "finger cage" lacing system. In this iconic style, comfort is king."

Magnus Greater @MagnusIsGreater The Nike Air Presto Joins The “Social F.C.” Collection The Nike Air Presto Joins The “Social F.C.” Collection https://t.co/Y8AgziMF68

The "T-shirt for your feet" silhouette comes constructed in a traditional shape, with a sock-like neoprene bootie that makes up the upper of the shoe in Light Smoke Grey color. This grey hue is covered in an entirely camo-like print with the accenting tones of Anthracite featured upon TPU overlays.

Plastic TPU overlays are added over the matte midfoot caging, heels, and glossy mudguards near the toe boxes. Hits of Comet Blue are found over the swoosh logos embroidered over the center of the vamps.

小言 @ko_go_to Nike Air Presto “Social F.C.”

Color: Light Smoke Grey/Anthracite-Comet Blue

Style Code: DR0288-001

Release Date: 2022

Price: $150 Nike Air Presto “Social F.C.”Color: Light Smoke Grey/Anthracite-Comet BlueStyle Code: DR0288-001Release Date: 2022Price: $150 https://t.co/nhAeFclCX2

More hits of blue are found over swoosh logos present on the white midsoles, TPU overlays, Heel counters, and uppermost eyestays.

Hits of white appears over the plain cotton laces and midsoles, thereby brightening the overall aesthetic,. The "Social F.C." theme is present on the tongue's black tags and sockliners. The design is finished off with black rubber outsoles.

The Air Presto Social F.C. is set to be released via Nike SNKRS, and select retailers at a retail price of $150 on November 1, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes