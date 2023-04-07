Nike Dunk Low "Virgil Abloh™ x Futura Laboratories" sneakers: Sotheby's auction details and more explored

Sotheby's is once again bringing an iconic auction for the sneakerheads, as they offer the Nike Dunk Low "Virgil Abloh x Futura Laboratories" sneakers.

Sotheby's is a British-founded premier destination for auctioning the limited-edition items. The label is now auctioning the highly coveted Nike Dunk Low, which was a product of three-way collaboration between Nike, designer Virgil Abloh and artist Futura.

The auction will only offer eight pairs of the two colorways, and proceeds from the auction will be donated to Virgil Abloh's founded foundation, Virgil Abloh "Post-Modern" scholarship fund. The duo has presented a "Syracuse" and a "UNC" makeover for their latest auction.

The auction will be held online via the e-commerce site of Sotheby's from April 5, 2023 to April 14, 2023.

More about Sotheby's auction, featuring Nike Dunk Low "Virgil Abloh™ x Futura Laboratories" sneakers

Sotheby's auction, featuring Nike Dunk Low "Virgil Abloh™ x Futura Laboratories" sneakers in "UNC" and "Syracuse" colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 2019, Off-White held Virgil Abloh’s Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show in Paris among the field of white carnations that lined the runway. On the runway, one of the things that caught the world's attention was the Nike Dunk Low interpretation by ‘Virgil Abloh™ x Futura Laboratories’.

The collaborative sneakers came clad in vibrant hues and were an anchor piece of the season’s collection, which saw the late founder of Off-White, Virgil Abloh, collaborate with Futura. The collaborative shoes take cues from the double-laced take of Virgil and signature abstract graphic of Futura.

The shoes were presented during a runway, which in itself was unorthodox. The shoes were made only for friends and family, and eight pieces have been sent for auction, which will feature two sneaker colorways - UNC and Syracuse.

Sotheby's @Sothebys



A collaboration between fellow artists and friends, proceeds from these 8 exclusive pairs, with benefit the Virgil Abloh Foundation. The @Nike Dunk Low 'Virgil Abloh x Futura Laboratories' auction is now open through 14 April!A collaboration between fellow artists and friends, proceeds from these 8 exclusive pairs, with benefit the Virgil Abloh Foundation. bit.ly/3Z95ZUT The @Nike Dunk Low 'Virgil Abloh x Futura Laboratories' auction is now open through 14 April! A collaboration between fellow artists and friends, proceeds from these 8 exclusive pairs, with benefit the Virgil Abloh Foundation. bit.ly/3Z95ZUT https://t.co/srszZ4x6Bo

The UNC comes clad in blue and white hue and is inspired by the University of North Carolina Tarheel's iconic blue. The color scheme of UNC was originally released in 1985 under "Be True To Your School" Dunk series.

The second shoe makeover is "Syracuse," which comes clad in blue and orange color scheme. This colorway is a nod to Futura's New York Met team. The color scheme is inspired by the 2002-released Nike SB Dunk "Danny Supa." The site introduces the sneaker models as follows:

"In 2019 at Off-White™ c/o Virgil Abloh’s Spring/Summer 2020 show in Paris amongst the field of white carnations that lined the runway, the world caught its first glimpse of the Nike Dunk Low interpretation by ‘Virgil Abloh™ x Futura Laboratories’. The sneakers were an anchor piece of the season’s collection which saw the late founder of Off-White™, Virgil Abloh."

brendandunne @brendandunne Off-White x Futura x Nike Dunk Low auctions start today at Sotheby’s. Only eight pairs available, proceeds go to the Virgil Abloh foundation. Off-White x Futura x Nike Dunk Low auctions start today at Sotheby’s. Only eight pairs available, proceeds go to the Virgil Abloh foundation. https://t.co/kGITSg63Cb

Both sneaker colorway features Futura Laboratories, "FL" lettering logo on the lateral heel of the sneaker. The "FL" logo was previously added upon the Dunk High "For the Love of Money" color scheme in 2003.

These new sneakers are a successor to the 2003 released Dunk sneaker model. The shoes also features a modified version of the Virgil Abloh's famous Helvetica date, place of origin, and more branding on the medial upper profile.

Co-branding detail is added with the signature of both Virgil and Futura on the semi-translucent blue rubber outsoles on both shoes. One can place their bid from 5-8 at Sotheby's.

