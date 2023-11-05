Ja Morant's Nike Ja 1 "All-Star" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the overwhelming response to the "Chinese New Year" version, Nike is getting ready to release the "All-Star" rendition of the Nike Ja 1 just in time for the events that will take place during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. This version of the Nike Ja 1 is intended to infuse a surge of vitality into the atmosphere of the basketball courts.

This iteration features a lively color scheme that consists of Black, Wolf Grey, Racer Blue, Bright Crimson, Bright Mandarin, and Volt. The distinctive characteristics that this colorway possesses are, nevertheless, what make it stand out from other variations.

The Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 “All-Star” variation is anticipated to be launched on February 16, 2024, as per initial reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit. Sneakerheads, however, should note that this release date is pending confirmation from Nike.

These brilliantly colored sneakers will be sold via Nike’s physical and online outlets, the SNKRS app, and a couple of associated retail shops. They will be offered at a selling price of $140 per pair.

Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 "All-Star" shoes are dressed in bright neon hues

Here's another look at the upcoming Ja 1 shoes (Image via JD Sports UK)

The forthcoming basketball footwear will be available in a vivacious new edition, which will have a vivid color palette that includes black, wolf grey, racer blue, brilliant red, bright tangerine, and volt. On the court, this unconventional pairing of neon hues is certain to attract attention and distinguish itself above the competition.

The outer layer of the sneaker is mostly created with a vivid crimson and black color scheme, with the Swoosh accentuated in a brilliant mandarin color. The tongue, on the other hand, comes in a shade of magenta. It sits on a white midsole along with a blue semi-transluscent outer sole unit with an engraving of one of the player's most notable tweets from when he joined Nike:

"Now I'm proud to say I work for the Check."

Take a closer look at the uppers of the shoe (Image via JD Sports UK)

The color-blocking elements take over the sneaker, while the outsole features an etching of the quote. These sole units of the Nike Ja 1 model are equipped with an original containment system that is emphasized by Nike in the following manner:

“A containment system and forefoot strap help keep your ankle and heel stable, so that you’re in control and supported whether you’re changing directions at high speeds, springing toward the rim or staying in front of shifty ball-handlers on defense.”

Nike provides more information about Ja Morant's passionate diligence to the game, which served as the source of idea for the distinct design of the player’s trademark logo for his first signature shoe, stating:

"Morant’s signature logo is inspired by his dynamic precision and determined approach to the game. The logo features a stylized 'JA' sitting above a chevron, which represents both a directional nod to the verticality, speed, and sharpness of Morant’s game, and his ability to rise above all obstacles.”

Mark your calendars for the new Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 “All-Star” shoes that will be made available in the coming year. Those absolutely eager to buy a set for their footwear collection are advised to stay tuned to Swoosh’s official website and the SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.