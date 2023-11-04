Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low x Doernbecher Freestyle XIX: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Every year, Nike offers a special Doernbecher collection, and the latest 2023 lineup includes an intriguing Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low 2 colorway. The stated model was designed by Garrett Amerson, a patient of OHSU Doernbecher Hospital, and he also designed a jacket and a cap as part of his apparel designs.

On December 2, 2023, Garrett Amerson's Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low sneakers are scheduled to enter the sneaker market. Each pair of these shoes will have a $150 selling price. They will be sold through Nike’s online and offline stores, the SNKRS app, and a bidding process through the OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital.

Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low x Doernbecher Freestyle XIX are designed by Garrett Amerson

These Nike ACG Mountain Low shoes are designed by Garrett Amerson (Image via Nike)

The Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low, made by Garrett Amerson, features a beautiful forest scene. The covering of textured rock on the top portion of the sneaker is a nod to Garrett's upbringing in the Pacific Northwest. These rock and forest designs, with the blue waterfall tongue flap, complement the beauty of the hiking trail.

The midsole and outer sole unit of the shoe have been splattered with brown mud in the form of three different hues, with the splashes on the midsole having the appearance of dried mud.

When viewed from a closer distance, the upper part is made of a material that is translucent and exhibits cloud patterns, plus another layer consisting of trees.

A tribute to Garrett's twin brother, who tragically passed away while being cared for in the NICU, the purple butterfly may also be spotted on the right sock liner.

The apparel items offered with the shoe include a jacket and a cap. Both the interior neckline of the jacket as well as the inner lining of the cap are trimmed with the same purple butterfly, which serves as a tribute to his identical twin brother.

The ability to manipulate the weather is at the top of Garrett's wish list for a superpower, and it was his fascination with Greek mythology that inspired the depiction of Zeus on the rear of his jacket.

Garrett is a hat collector, and he recently purchased one for himself that has his initials, "GLA," embroidered on the back. The theme of chess was chosen since he enjoyed playing the game with his grandfather.

Keep an eye out for the Garrett Amerson x Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low shoes that will be accessible in the coming month.

The Doernbecher Freestyle 2023 collection also included an Air Jordan 3 and a Dunk High

Doernbecher Freestyle is a special connection that was established in 2004 between Nike Inc. and the Doernbecher Children's Hospital at Oregon Health and Sciences University (OHSU). Since their partnership's beginning, more than $33 million has been raised in support of the hospital.

The Doernbecher Freestyle XIX Collection was presented to the public on October 27, 2023. It consists of six sets that are represented by iconic footwear designs and were conceptualized by Doernbecher patient-designers.

These collections include an Air Jordan 3, a Dunk High, a Go FlyEase, an ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low, a Cortez, and an Air Max 1 '86.

As part of an exclusive fundraising effort for the OHSU Doernbecher Hospital, this initiative provides six patients with a chance to come up with innovative items of footwear, apparel, and equipment for Nike, which are then auctioned off and offered for sale to raise money for the hospital.

The sum that was raised when calculating Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII profits totals close to $37 million, according to an update provided by Nike on November 1, 2023.