Nike Cortez "Fir" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Although the Nike Cortez is one of the brand's oldest models, fresh versions of it are released every year. For instance, the "All Petals United" Collection recently debuted a women's variant. In the next version, the Swoosh embraces the Cortez in a green ensemble for a distinct look that complements any outfit. The latest green colorway is dubbed "Fir."

The Cortez "Fir" version is expected to be launched later in 2023, according to Sneaker Bar Detroit and other media sources. The sneakers, which will cost $100 per pair, will be available online as well as at connected physical stores and other Nike offline stores.

Nike Cortez "Fir" shoes feature rich green and light silver color scheme

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Cortez shoes (Image via House of Heat)

The Swoosh's Cortez is one of the most widely regarded running shoes in the broad selection of trainers across the globe. It was the entity's first athletic shoe when it originally launched its business as Blue Ribbon Sports (now Nike) in 1972.

Bill Bowerman, a famous athlete and track coach at the University of Oregon who was also a founding member of Nike, was the person behind the sneaker. Even after five decades since its introduction, the sneaker style is still in demand thanks to its sleek look and simple design.

The beginnings and evolution of the first Swoosh model are described on the company's website as follows:

"The Nike Cortez was designed in 1972 by Nike cofounder Bill Bowerman to be lighter and more comfortable than any other. It quickly became the most popular running shoe in the country and has transformed into an unmistakable icon, woven into pop culture history."

Nike introduces the Nike Cortez "Fir," its newest member of the renowned Cortez family, in a magnificent homage to classic style with a modern twist. This product combines the timeless shape of the Cortez with a beautiful color scheme that conjures visuals of evergreen forests.

The sneaker's upper pays homage to the pair's legacy and is made from a mix of nylon and suede in the namesake distinctive dark green color. A significant portion of the uppers is covered in this rich green hue, which evokes thoughts of towering fir trees as well as the depth of the beauty of nature.

An eye-catching contrast is created between the dark green canvas and the tumbled leather Sail Swoosh, along with heel accents. The Sail color elevates the style from classic to modern while conjuring up memories of parchment and retro shoes.

Nylon tongue flaps and lace fasteners that match in tone and have the same "Fir" tint maintain coherence, enabling the Sail highlights to stand out. The various sections of the shoe are linked together by creative color coordination that serves as a bridge.

Sail's extended rubber soles offer both contrast and a base reminiscent of vintage sneakers. The deep color of the "Fir" upper is well balanced by the soles' lightness.

Keep an eye out for the anticipated Nike Cortez "Fir" shoes, which will be sold in stores in the upcoming 2023 weeks. Use the SNKRS app or sign up on the Swoosh webpage to receive news when these elegant green shoes are on sale if you feel like you have to have a pair.