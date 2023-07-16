Nike Cortez "Sesame" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Cortez is one of the company's earliest styles, but that does not prevent it from being reinterpreted and modified for new editions each year. A women's version, for instance, was recently introduced to the "All Petals United" Collection. The Swoosh wraps the Cortez in sesame leather for a subtle appearance that can go with any outfit in this next edition.

Although the shoe firm hasn't announced a definitive release date for the Cortez "Sesame" version, it is expected to be available later in 2023, according to Sole Retriever and other media outlets. The shoes will be available online as well as in other Nike offline stores and affiliated retail merchant locations. The aforementioned sneakers will be available in men's sizes, with a fixed price of $90 for each pair.

Nike Cortez "Sesame" shoes are complimented with crisp white leather panels

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Sesame colorway (Image via House of Heat)

The Nike Cortez ranks as one of the most well-known athletic shoes in the extensive repertoire of trainers. When Blue Ribbon Sports (now Nike) opened its doors in 1972, the Cortez was the firm's first sporting shoe.

Bill Bowerman, a Nike founding member and renowned athlete and track coach at the University of Oregon, provided the inspiration for the footwear. Bowerman set out to design a comfortable and competent road and distance running shoe.

The beginnings as well as the progression of the Nike Cortez sneaker model are highlighted on the Swoosh's webpage as follows:

"The Nike Cortez was designed in 1972 by Nike cofounder Bill Bowerman to be lighter and more comfortable than any other. It quickly became the most popular running shoe in the country and has transformed into an unmistakable icon, woven into pop culture history."

Nike Cortez's 50th anniversary was underwhelming, but the Swoosh label promises to stir things up for a dull 2022 anniversary celebration of the silhouette by introducing new visually appealing variations all year long in 2023. In conjunction with this goal, the business intends to launch the "Sesame" color scheme, which will be utilized to further broaden the historic running sneaker model collection.

The current edition stresses a low-key appearance, with a consistent all-leather top dressed solely in the namesake color. A color-matched inlay is then placed neatly into a sail midsole. Tonal but a bit lighter textile liners on the inside refer to Nike's commitment to craftsmanship, providing comfort with a hint of visual appeal.

The pair boasts dazzling white Swooshes located on the midfoot against the subdued "Sesame" backdrop. They are made of softly crushed leather that adds a tactile feature as well as a noticeable contrast, breaking up the monochrome style.

Here's another look at the shoes (Image via Sole Retriever)

The design is completed with white laces and nylon tongue flaps. They provide a utilitarian purpose while also adding to the broader physical look of the design by attracting the eye to the silhouette's unique feature.

Keep an eye out for the sleek Nike Cortez "Sesame" colorway, which will be released later in 2023. Those who want to get their hands on these sneakers must simply sign up on the footwear brand's official website for speedy notifications when this particular pair arrives.