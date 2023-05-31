Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 “Black Woven” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

Following the release of two exclusive Nike Air Humara hues as part of its Summer 2022 line, Jacquemus has teamed up with Nike once more for joint J Force 1 hues this summer. The premium fashion label just unveiled the first pictures of the sneaker after providing close-up teaser shots in February. According to official statements, Jacquemus' most recent shoe creation is a hybrid of the Nike Air Force 1 and Nike ACG Terra sneaker types.

The Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Low Black Woven sneaker is scheduled to go on sale through Jacquemus on June 13, 2023. Soon after that, the SNKRS and global release dates will be announced. The retail price for each pair, which are available in men's sizes, is set at $170.

Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Low “Black Woven” shoes blend ACG Terra and Air Force 1 design elements

Here's an on-foot image of the upcoming J Force 1 black colorway (Image via Twitter/@sneakerlogue)

The Nike Air Force 1 has solidified its position as one of the most adaptable and widely-recognized styles in sneaker history by serving as a canvas for a wide range of distinctive designs or simple-to-wear colorways. Jacquemus will be the latest designer to work with Bruce Kilgore’s creation, the Nike Air Force 1 silhouette, to add a fresh look to the model.

Occasionally, though, we see the model undergo some adjustments, such as the most recent AMBUSH x Nike AF1 Low Pack, but for the latest collaborative release, fans will witness a more sophisticated and contemporary take.

The Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Low LX Pack, which will be released in two colorways, "Black" and "White." The designer, once more, has brought his distinct approach to The Swoosh. This comes after his most recent womenswear line for the summer of 2022, which included a new Nike Air Humara.

The AF1's DNA is still there in the comparable upper that is paired with the significantly altered sole unit. The "Black Woven" colorway features a monochrome design with a little metallic silver Swoosh in place of the huge panel at the mid-foot. JF1 marking can be seen on the lace dubrae. The heel features debossed writing that is jointly branded by Jacquemus and Nike.

A woven midsole identical to the woven upper of the anticipated Union x BBS x Air Jordan 1 High is placed beneath the foot. The lugged outer sole unit, which features split branding for Jacquemus and Nike on the left and right sneakers, completes the design.

Mark your calendars for the arriving Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 “Black Woven” sneakers that will be available in June of this year.

More about the luxury fashion label Jacquemus

French company Jacquemus was established in 2009 by Simon Porte Jacquemus. Simon Porte Jacquemus, then 19 years old, relocated from the province of Provence to Paris in order to launch his own company, Jacquemus.

Rei Kawakubo soon became a supporter of the Jacquemus brand after he apprenticed at a Comme des Garçons store, catapulting it into the public eye. Along with his womenswear line, Jacquemus expanded in 2017 to include a footwear line. In 2019, he introduced a menswear line.

The fashion industry has acknowledged the brand on numerous occasions. The brand's expanding recognition is also attributable to its numerous partnerships with well-known companies like Nike.

