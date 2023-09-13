Nike Air Force 1 Mid Air Bubbles “White/Black” sneakers: Everything we know so far

After releasing a slew of low-top colorways of the renowned Nike Air Force 1 sneaker model in recent months, the brand is now changing its focus to the mid-style of the aforementioned model. As a departure from the standard shape, the latest iteration of the Air Force 1 Mid features air columns that are readily apparent.

The new Nike Air Force 1 Mid "White/Black" shoes are anticipated to enter the footwear scene later this year during the holiday season, as per the early reports from House of Heat. Those eager to get these shoes can find them online and offline via Swoosh’s site, Nike’s SNKRS app, and a couple of associated vendors.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid Air Bubbles “White/Black” sneakers are offered with visible Air units underneath

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Mid shoes (Image via Nike)

The Nike Corporation looks to be ready to show off its brand-new rendition of the classic Air Force 1 Mid just in time for the Christmas 2023 season. This fresh interpretation will be a groundbreaking creation that genuinely pushes the edge when it comes to the aesthetic of the historic sneakers.

This subsequent version will leverage Air Force 1's legitimate assertion of fame by being the inaugural basketball footwear to incorporate an air cushioning system. The exact name of this upcoming release has not yet been determined.

The shoe manufacturer is doing something revolutionary by bringing to the center of their business this component that has been there since the beginning.

For the first time, the air padding units are openly molded into the sole of the shoe, making them visible to the wearer. These air-filled pockets have a striking appearance at both the heel and the forefoot, sticking out from the lateral walls like they do in Air Max shoes.

Additionally, the outer sole unit features a complex pattern that indicates the precise spots where this apparent Air technology is utilized, which helps to spice up the eye-catching look of the sneaker.

In addition to the technological advancements, the Air Force 1 Mid also features stylistic adjustments that distinguish it from its prior versions. The unusual cut-out design is used on both the distinctive Swoosh and the heel tab, presenting a fresh perspective on features that have been around for a long time.

Also, the traditional strap that runs along the midfoot has been redesigned so that it now only runs over the tongue of the sneaker. It gives the pair an improved shape without compromising their unique character.

Take a closer look at the uppers of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Air Force 1 lineage is underlined on the shoe company’s official web page in the following manner:

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond."

It continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Be on the lookout for the fresh Nike Air Force 1 Mid shoes that will potentially arrive later this year. You can opt to receive timely alerts on the aforementioned colorway of the mid-top shoe by signing up on Nike’s site or downloading the SNKRS app if you’re planning to buy it.