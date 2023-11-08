5 best Nike Ja 1 colorways of 2023

2022 marked the beginning of a new chapter in Nike Basketball’s catalog with the arrival of Ja Morant’s Nike Ja 1 sneaker model. The duo came together and gave their fans an advanced and high-performance basketball shoe. After surfacing in December 2022, the sneaker gained much attention throughout 2023.

The contemporary design features of the model offered a midfoot lockdown mechanism, Air Zoom cushioning, and a sidewall protection arrangement. As per the Nike website, the midfoot lockdown mechanism ensures an ideal and stable fit, facilitating quick direction changes for players.

The Nike Air Zoom bag under the ball of the foot helps provide a rapid, explosive feel. Takeoffs and landings on both feet are supported by the shoe's elevated sidewall guardrail, padded foam collar, and zonal padding.

This year has seen the release of various enticing hues of the sneaker model, including "Hunger," "Wet Cement," and others, as well as a Halloween-themed "Zombie" colorway. Here's a list of the five best iterations of Ja 1 silhouette released so far in 2023.

Nike Ja 1 "Hunger" and four other colorways of Ja Morant's first signature shoe adored by sneakerheads in 2023

1) Nike Ja 1 “Autograph”

The “Autograph” iteration is entirely covered in a Medium Soft Pink/Diffused Blue-Cobalt Bliss-Citron Tint color combination. These shoes made their debut on October 13, 2023, with a selling price label of $110.

Fans should anticipate a plethora of new Ja 1 takes to drop in the next few weeks, since the 2023–24 NBA season is right around the corner. Part of the current season, the "Autograph" Nike Ja 1 Player Exclusive is a procreation of the Player Exclusive shoe that Ja Morant sports when competing.

The mesh top, the robust midfoot, and the shoelaces of this footwear are all colored in a medium-soft pink tone. In contrast, diffused blue and cobalt colors are utilized to highlight the inner linings, tongue tabs, and secure Swooshes of the set.

An icy transparent outsole and a blue foam midsole complete the look. As a final detail, the pair is improved thanks to the clashing yellow and grey "JA" marking on the tongues, as well as stitched "12" and "TMT" motifs adorned on the heels.

2) Nike Ja 1 “Zombie” (Halloween)

This “Zombie” rendition of the model was dressed in a Lime Blast/Oil Green-Black-Hemp-Cacao Wow scheme. They were introduced to the sneaker market on October 20, 2023. With a selling price label of $120, they were sold via the digital and physical sites of Nike and its partnering sellers.

The top of the Ja 1 "Zombie" features a brilliant lime green color, and the synthetic leather and mesh that comprise the upper serve as the appropriate canvas for this Halloween-themed iteration.

The lining, collar section, and textured Swoosh of the sneaker are all done in an oil green color, and the sneaker also features a hand that has been zombiefied for an even more intriguing appearance.

Moreover, Ja's "12" is printed in a blood red contrast on the heel tab, and it depicts hands from the underworld stretching towards the sky.

3) Nike Ja 1 “Hunger”

On May 25, 2023, the “Hunger” colorway of the Ja 1 model was presented to fans for purchase. They were marked with a fixed price tag of $110 and sold via the online and in-store sites of Nike and its associated vendors.

The variant known as "Hunger" features a color scheme that consists of Game Royal, Black, University Red, Photo Blue, Bright Crimson, and Vivid Orange, respectively. This particular iteration of the Nike Ja 1 features a design that mixes and matches Game Royal and University Red on each individual pair. It has a mesh construction with a bolstered midfoot and swooshes that wrap around the whole shoe.

The look and feel are finished off with mismatched rubber outsoles, mottled midsoles, and signature "Ja" lettering on the heels. His number "12" is also included on the heels.

4) Nike Ja 1 “Wet Cement”

The “Wet Cement” rendition is completely covered in a Laser Orange/Iron Grey-Black ensemble. This sneaker made its debut on August 10, 2023. With a retail price tag of $110 per pair, they were sold via Nike's online and offline sites, along with its affiliated sellers.

The Nike Ja 1 draws attention to itself with a mesh top in a striking shade of Laser Orange, a bolstered midfoot, and Grey Swooshes. In addition to that, it possesses Black tongue labels that are branded with Morant's emblem as well as the digit "12" on the heel tabs.

The layout is finished off with a Zoom-padded midsole in Light Smoke Grey, as well as varying hues of grey distributed over the rubber outer sole unit.

5) Nike Ja 1 “EYBL”

On July 25, 2023, the “EYBL” variation of Ja 1 signature shoe was put on the market. These shoes were sold with a retail price of $120 for each pair. The upper of this sneaker is coated with a combination of Melon Tint, Rush Fuchsia, Black, and Jade Ice. One shoe of this pair of Nike Ja 1s is dressed in Yellow, and the other is colored Light Purple.

It's constructed of breathable mesh and has a strengthened midfoot with decorative Swooshes that go all the way around. In addition to the characteristic "Ja" logo on the upper along with his number "12" on the heels, the shoes include an "EYBL"-emblazoned tongue label and insoles.

Rounding out the shoe is a mismatched, speckled midsole banded to a translucent outer sole unit. The unique packaging for the sneaker was also offered.

These are the five best colorways of the Nike Ja 1 offered throughout 2023. More fascinating colorways of the model are expected to hit the footwear scene in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to Swoosh's website.