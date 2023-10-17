5 best Nike Halloween-themed sneakers of 2023

Halloween is one of the significant occasions that Nike never fails to recognize and celebrate, and it's also one of their favorite holidays. It appears that the Swoosh label will, once again, uphold the company's long-standing custom tradition by offering customers footwear designs centered around the upcoming Halloween celebration, as it does every year.

Iterations of some of the brand's most well-known and highly regarded models, such as the Air Force 1 and the Dunk Low, have been given a creative and alluring makeover for this year's spooky sneaker catalog.

In addition to these iconic sneaker styles, recently added models like Ja Morant’s Nike Ja 1 also embraced a spooky makeover for the festivities of 2023.

Nike Ja 1 “Zombie” and 4 other Halloween special Nike sneakers of 2023

1) Air Force 1 “Halloween”

Expand Tweet

The intimidating Air Force 1 Low version coming out this year features uppers that are entirely black and have been constructed with a foundation of tumbled leather, featuring snakeskin embellishments. Additional details on the silver metallic jack-o'-lantern dubrae plus the forest and Nike-branded pumpkin insoles provide an even more festive ambiance.

Pops of grey as well as orange arrive on the collar lining, as well as the stitched Nike Air heel insignia and the Nike tongue tag. The most brilliant design element on the shoe is a neon green and gray outer sole unit, which is what its upper rests on.

Matching black lace fasteners bind the footwear together for a tidy finish, and the midsole of the shoe is also black.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Halloween” shoes are planned for launch on October 24, 2023. These shoes will drop with a fixed price tag of $145 for each pair. They will be traded via the online sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected retail stores.

2) Nike Dunk Low “Halloween”

Expand Tweet

Nike decked out the upper part of this Dunk Low version in an interesting mix of Diffused Blue, Blue Tint, and Luminous Green. The shoe features modest gradient elements on the leather panels, complemented by distinct stitching patterns on the Swoosh as well as the midsole.

The Halloween spirit is enhanced by details like equally captivating green lace fasteners, a mesh liner, a unique heel motif, and a fractured midfoot design. Reflective patterning on the Swoosh helps keep children safe on the evening of October 31, and the phrase "I Am Fearless" is printed on the inside of the tongue flaps of the shoe.

Expand Tweet

The Nike Dunk Low “Halloween” shoes were dropped on September 5, 2023. These shoes are offered in grade school sizing options via the online stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of connected vendors. They are marked with a retail price label of $105 per pair.

3) Nike Dunk Mid “Halloween”

Expand Tweet

In August this year, a black and green colorway of the mid-top form of the famous Dunk design was unveiled. At first sight, the combination appears to be an ordinary "dark" color combination for the fall season, but upon taking a closer look, one notices a more unique element.

A pitch-black finish is applied to the leather composition that makes up the upper, and reinforcements all over the forefoot, up the tongue, and all the way across the heel are covered with a variety of scales. This pair features comparable aesthetics to those of the Air Force 1 Low in a similar colorway.

The word "Nike" is printed in a rough typeface on the tongue tag of the Nike Dunk, which goes well with the scary scene that is displayed on the sockliners of the shoe.

Jack-o'-lanterns are also printed on the insoles of the footwear, and the outsoles of the goblin green sneakers include an abstract design that establishes the footwear as appropriate for the spookiest time of the year.

Expand Tweet

These shoes will hit the shelves on October 26, 2023. They will be available for $140 per pair. These sneakers will be sold via the online as well as offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected retail stores.

4) Nike SB Dunk High “Sweet Tooth”

Expand Tweet

The Halloween-exclusive Nike SB Dunk High “Sweet Tooth” sneakers were most recently released on October 16, 2023. These high-top pairs were available for $120 per pair. They were sold via the online SNKRS app, Nike stores, and a slew of associated marketplaces.

Nike is planning to release a "Sweet Tooth" design for Halloween 2023. This design takes on the eerie look of candy corn, which is a food that has been frequently linked with the spooky time of year.

Its top has a gradient color scheme that goes from white at the toe box to brilliant orange at the midfoot and yellow near the heel counter. The effect begins at the toe and progresses outward. In addition to the bite mark on the toe box, the underlying idea is carried out with orange swooshes that have a mustard-colored border around them.

Expand Tweet

A cautionary note that reads "DO NOT TAKE CANDY FROM STRANGERS" is printed on the inner surface of a themed tongue tag. To round things off, the sockliner has a design that covers the entire surface, and it features candy corn scattered all over.

5) Nike Ja 1 “Zombie”

Expand Tweet

Lime Blast, Oil Green, Black, Hemp, and Cacao Wow come together to create a striking color combination for this pair of Nike Ja 1. Its design is unique since it marries synthetic leather with mesh components.

Oil Green is used for the lining, labels, and ankle collar to match the upper's Lime Blast color scheme. The Swooshes as well as ankle collars likewise have zombie hands, which adds to the overall eerie feeling of the design.

The "12" is stitched in Red on the heels, which is a sneaky reference to blood. The arrangement is completed with a comfortable and long-lasting Gum midsole and a Lime Blast rubber outer sole unit.

Expand Tweet

The highly-anticipated Nike Ja 1 “Zombie” colorway is slated to hit the shelves on October 20, 2023. With a price tag of $120 per pair, these sneakers will be sold via the online as well as physical locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and some other linked sellers.

These are the silhouettes and distinctive colorways the Swoosh label's creative team designed for the spooky 2023 holiday.