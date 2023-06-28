Who was Chris "Spanto" Printup? Born X Raised founder's fashion journey explored

Born X Raised founder Chris Printup, also known as "Spanto," recently passed away on June 27, 2023. He died in a horrific car accident, as per Fox 11. His death left everyone in the industry in shock and his loss is being mourned by his associates, partners, fans, and the streetwear fraternity as a whole.

Spanto made a big impact on the streetwear and fashion industries as the founder and designer of Born x Raised. He was renowned for his commitment to his native Los Angeles and his creative endeavors.

A number of well-known personalities in the hip-hop and fashion world, like Bun B, have paid tribute to the designer and collaborator.

Chris "Spanto" Printup and Alex "2Tone" Erdmann founded Born x Raised in 2013

Discover Lyrics @DiscoverLyricsU Born x Raised Co-Founder Spanto Has Reportedly Died. RIP Spanto. Born x Raised Co-Founder Spanto Has Reportedly Died. RIP Spanto. https://t.co/ymnoz8Ab2a

Spanto and Alex "2Tone" Erdmann founded the widely recognized Born x Raised label 10 years ago to honor and preserve their Venice, California home. Born x Raised, launched in 2013, exemplifies Spanto's vision and enduring devotion to Los Angeles. The brand's streetwear lines, which include caps, hoodies, and t-shirts, reflect the city's cultural legacy and diversity.

Numerous L.A. sports teams, including the Lakers, Dodgers, Kings, Rams, and LAFC have collaborated with the brand in the past. Their label even partnered with prominent brands including New Era, Converse, and Babylon.

Spanto's influence extended beyond fashion and he was well-known for his sense of style and charisma. He recently showcased his dedication to his community and gifted shoes from his upcoming Nike SB collaboration to all the students graduating from Venice High School.

He was also looking forward to this inaugural Nike SB partnership, which would highlight his expanding prominence in the field.

The late designer was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2013, one month after launching Born x Raised. However, in 2018, he rejoiced as he announced he was cancer-free. In an Instagram post from just six months ago, he reflected on his life and health and expressed his gratitude.

Chris looked back at the early years of his life when he started Born X Raised and spoke about his upbringing as well

“Growing up my dad was homeless and my mom was mentally ill - I spent a lot of time in and out of the system from an early age from central juvenile hall to many years spent in the county- I decided to create a clothing brand while the last time I was incarcerated - I cooked up bxr while I was in the hole at supermax," he said.

In his long post, Chris also shed light on his battle with cancer. He mentioned that during his illness, four years of chemotherapy caused him to lose 100 pounds and most of his hair. However, he went on to say that while "life is hard for everyone" and assured his fans that "things will get better."

Spanto continued to express his gratitude and listed his accomplishments.

"Just 5 years ago I was in the worst place in life I’ve ever been and just this last week I’ve been in Vogue, NY Times and a bunch of other places that I am extremely grateful for. If you would have told me 10 years ago I would be hosting a dinner with Nike on the roof of Soho house for 100 of my friends I would’ve never believed you. So I again want to look at all the beautiful gifts life has given me and enjoy all of it,” he wrote.

Spanto lost his father, Butch, earlier this year, which made him more connected to his Memphis-based roots. Born x Raised recently collaborated with Levi's to pay tribute to Spanto's late father.

