The American denim clothing giant Levi's recently partnered with another American footwear juggernaut, Crocs, to present their fresh spin on the latter's All-Terrain Clog silhouette. The duo dressed the foam clogs in a White and Denim color palette. They embellished the uppers of the footwear pieces with original Japanese Sashiko embroidery designs all over.

The previously revealed Levi's x Crocs All-Terrain Clog "Sashiko Denim" hue is slated to hit the footwear market later this year or early next year, according to trusted sneaker news site Sole Retriever. Fans and other interested consumers should anticipate finding them at Levi's and Crocs' physical and online outlets and their partnered retail establishments.

Levi's x Crocs All-Terrain Clog "Sashiko Denim" is adorned with white embroidered patterns all over

Here's another look at the upcoming foam clogs (Image via Instagram/@ryanforysth)

Sashiko is a historical Japanese needlework technique that has been practiced since the 1600s. It was largely used by working-class farming and fishing families to build tougher, more practical workwear. Layers of leftover fabric were woven together to make a long-lasting garment that was passed down through generations.

Potential is an essential component of any developing skill, and Sashiko has an abundance of it. Sashiko is now used in a variety of products, such as wall art, cushions, carpets, blankets, bedding sets, and home linens such as blankets, bedspreads, jewelry, and eyewear.

In these waste-conscious times, Sashiko is becoming more popular as a representation of the essential attitude of Mottainai, the Japanese idea of avoiding wasting materials.

Many footwear firms, including Nike, have employed this embroidery technique to decorate their sneakers over the years. Now, the global foam clog brand and denim expert will employ this traditional embroidery style on their footwear designs with their own individual flair.

With its current popularity surge, the foam clogs titan has enlisted the cooperation of all parties. And now Levi's and Crocs are working together for the first time to update the traditional All-Terrain Clog with a modern style. Due to a partnership with SZA, Crocs models have previously incorporated denim; nevertheless, Levi's is introducing Japanese sashiko denim to the All-Terrain Clog.

Incorporating Sashiko-embroidered denim on the forefoot as well as the toe box, Levi's version of the Crocs All-Terrain Clog gives the style fresh life, according to Ryan Forsyth, senior global product manager for partnerships at the footwear company. While the footbed bears Japanese-language Levi's labeling, Levi's tag located close to the lateral midfoot underlines the denim marking.

A metallic silver button resembling the one on a pair of Levi's jeans holds the sports mode strap in place. The white, outdoor-ready outer sole unit completes the appearance.

Keep an eye out for the collab's "Sashiko Denim" All-Terrain Clog, which will be available in the coming weeks. Those who are concerned about missing the debut can sign up for frequent updates on the official websites of the partnered brands.

In addition to the aforementioned Levi's collab, the clog genius also partnered with many other big names like Salehe Bembury, Marvel, Bodega, and MCM for their fresh and interesting takes on the Classic Clogs in the past few weeks. Most recently, Crocs joined forces with the globally renowned taco restaurant chain, Taco Bell, to offer their collaborative everyday wear Slides in a purple and black-themed gradient.

