Marvel x Crocs All-Terrain Clog Team Spider-Man: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Marvel and Crocs are collaborating to launch the 'Team Spider-Man' footwear collection, so fashion and comic book enthusiasts are in for a treat. The duo’s superhero-inspired assortment comprises the Echo Clog and All-Terrain Clog. While the former is dressed in a black and red outfit, the latter is covered in a navy and red ensemble.

The Marvel x Crocs All-Terrain Clog Team Spider-Man retails for $85 USD, which is the same price as the Echo Clog from the same pack. The Team Spider-Man clogs collection is set to release on May 25, 2023, through Crocs and select retailers online and in-store. The pack is expected to sell out quickly as both Crocs and Marvel have a loyal fan base and high demand.

Fans of sneakers and comic books can look forward to this unique collaboration that combines comfort, style, and superhero powers.

Marvel x Crocs All-Terrain Clog Team Spider-Man footwear designs are covered in themed overlays and color palette

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming two colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

Crocs, the popular footwear brand known for its comfortable and colorful clogs, has teamed up with Marvel to create a special edition of its All-Terrain Clog inspired by the web-slinging superhero Spider-Man. The collaboration is part of the "Team Spider-Man" pack that also includes the Echo Clog, another Spider-Man-themed silhouette.

The All-Terrain Clog features a red foam upper that mimics the design of Spider-Man's iconic suit, complete with black webbing patterns and a large spider logo on the toe box. The clog also comes with four Spider-Man-themed Jibbitz charms that can be attached to the upper or the sports mode strap.

The Jibbitz include Spider-Man's logo, a "Spidey Sense" phrase, a camera that references Peter Parker's day job as a photographer, and Spider-Man's face that appears on the end of the strap. The strap itself can be flipped back for a secure fit or forward for easy on-and-off. The clog also has a navy footbed, midsole, and outsole that contrast with the red upper and provide traction and durability.

Keep it locked here for more info Our Spidey-senses are tingling because there's an exclusive Marvel Spider-Man collection by Crocs coming soon! 🕷️🕸️Keep it locked here for more info Our Spidey-senses are tingling because there's an exclusive Marvel Spider-Man collection by Crocs coming soon! 🕷️🕸️ Keep it locked here for more info 👀 https://t.co/luwXpGEZNn

The Marvel x Crocs Team Spider-Man Pack is a perfect example of how the clog brand can blend fun and functionality in its products. The All-Terrain Clog is designed to handle any adventure with its rugged outsole and adjustable strap. The Echo Clog has a blacked-out colorway with red accents and a similar graphic on the upper.

The new "Team Spider-Man" Pack is not the first time that the clog brand has collaborated with Marvel. In fact, it has a whole collection of Marvel-inspired sandals and charms for kids and adults. Some of the characters featured in the collection include Black Panther, Captain America, the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Deadpool.

The footwear label also has partnerships with other popular brands and franchises such as Hello Kitty, Minecraft, Pokémon, the NBA, Lisa Frank, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Nickelodeon, and Warner Brothers. Crocs is known for its versatility and customization options that allow customers to express their personalities and preferences through their footwear.

The Spider-Man theme adds a touch of whimsy and excitement to the clog, making it stand out from other footwear options. Whether you are a fan of Spider-Man or just looking for a comfortable and cool pair of shoes, you might want to check out the duo's Team Spider-Man Pack.

