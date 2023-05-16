Air Max Plus 3 "Spider-Verse" colorway has internet asking if it's an actual collab: "Doesn't give me Spider-Man vibes"

After celebrating the upcoming release of Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse with a themed Air Jordan 1, Nike has now dressed its Air Max Plus 3 silhouette in a celebratory ensemble. The new Air Max colorway will be dressed in black with blue and red accents scattered all over.

The latest shoe from the Swoosh wasn't well received online because many felt that it lacked "Spider-man vibes," with one even saying:

Netizens seemed unsure about the reality of the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@sneakernews)

The Air Max Plus 3 "Spider-Verse" is expected to be released in late May or early June 2023, around the same time as the movie's premiere.

The price has not been announced yet, but it will likely be similar to previous Air Max Plus 3 releases, which retail for around $190. The shoe will be available with select retailers and Nike.com.

Internet users are unsure if the Air Max Plus 3 "Spider-Verse" colorway is a genuine collaboration

The Air Max Plus 3 "Spider-Verse" has not been officially confirmed by Nike as a collaboration with Marvel or Sony Pictures Animation, but fans have already noticed the resemblance to Morales' suit.

Some have praised the shoe for its sleek design and vibrant colors, but others have criticized it for being too generic and not having enough spider-themed elements. Many commented that they looked like a regular Air Max Plus 3 with some random blue and red accents. Some even said that there were not enough Spider-man logos or themed elements.

There were many others, however, who admired the design of these shoes and called them better than the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High shoes that are also adorned with Spider-verse theme.

Take a look at the reviews of other internet users (Image via Instagram/@sneakernews)

Some remarked that these shoes give more of Drake x Spiderman vibes rather than Nike, while one wrote that these remind them of Lil Nas x Satan shoes. Another internet user said that the sneakers remind them of Vomero 5 and Air Max 95 mashup.

The shoe received mixed reactions (Image via Instagram/@sneakernews)

More about the new Nike Air Max Plus 3 “Spider-verse” shoes

Nike is no stranger to creating sneakers inspired by popular movies and characters. The brand has collaborated with Marvel in the past, releasing shoes based on Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and more.

But one of the most anticipated collaborations is the one with Spider-Man, especially after the success of the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018.

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The movie introduced a new version of Spider-Man, Miles Morales, a teenager who inherits the spider powers from Peter Parker and discovers a multiverse of other spider-heroes.

The movie was praised for its innovative animation style, diverse representation, and catchy soundtrack. It also spawned a new sneaker craze, as fans wanted to get their hands on the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Origin Story" that Morales wore in the film.

Nike capitalized on the hype by releasing a sequel to the shoe, the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Spider-Verse" (Next Chapter), which features a black and red color scheme with blue accents and a spider web pattern on the upper.

However, Nike is not stopping there. The brand has also unveiled another sneaker that seems to be inspired by Morales' suit, the Air Max Plus 3 "Spider-Verse". The shoe has a predominantly black upper with red and blue details on the side and heel. It also has a glossy TPU cage that wraps around the shoe, giving it a futuristic look.

The Air Max Plus 3 is one of Nike's most iconic models, dating back to 1998. It features a mesh upper, leather overlays, and a Tuned Air technology that provides responsive cushioning and stability. The shoe has been released in various colorways over the years, but this one is arguably one of the most eye-catching ones.

Whether you are a fan of Spider-Man or not, you might want to check out this sneaker if you are looking for a stylish and comfortable pair of shoes. The Air Max Plus 3 "Spider-Verse" is sure to turn some heads and make you feel like a superhero.

