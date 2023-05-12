3 best alternatives to Nike Air Jordan 1 x Spider-Man 'Next Chapter' sneakers explored as internet calls it "Another spidey fail"

Nike and its co-owned Jordan label are collaborating with Marvel to celebrate the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on June 2, 2023, with the launch of a brand new makeover of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. The upcoming makeover, dubbed Next Chapter, is slated to be released on May 20, 2023.

The Swoosh label and action hero both have a huge fan following and pop-cultural relevance; thus, the shoe is expected to be successful. However, many fans were left unimpressed with the makeover.

The duo previously released an Air Jordan 1 x Spider-Man collab in 2018, called the Origin Story, and it became a huge commercial success. However, there have been a few times that the Air Jordan and Spider-Man franchise have failed in front of the public.

Fans shared the same view for the latest Air Jordan 1 "Next Chapter" makeover. One person commented on @zSneakerHeadz's post on Instagram about the shoe and said:

Many other fans felt the same, as they dismissed the sneaker model and its design. Therefore, they made sure to voice their views regarding the sneaker model and its makeover.

Fans were quick to compare the 2023 model with the 2018 sneaker, saying that the previous makeover was much better. Another fan pointed out that the shoes' makeover has nothing to do with the action hero and his movie.

Many fans showed their disinterest by saying "Pass" and "Meh" to the designs. On this note, take a look at the top three sneakers that are the best alternatives to the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG Spider-Man "Next Chapter" sneakers.

Top three alternatives to the Spider-Man Air Jordan 1 High "Next Chapter" sneakers

1) Air Jordan 1 High "Origin Story" (2018)

no crying in the club (monaco) @sadaboutchiffon nike x into the spider-verse AIR JORDAN 1 RETRO HIGH OG "Origin Story" COLLECTION.

“Matching the pair seen in the film on Miles Morales, this AJ1 puts a twist on a classic. Like Morales' character, the AJ1 is known for defying the norm.” nike x into the spider-verse AIR JORDAN 1 RETRO HIGH OG "Origin Story" COLLECTION.“Matching the pair seen in the film on Miles Morales, this AJ1 puts a twist on a classic. Like Morales' character, the AJ1 is known for defying the norm.” https://t.co/U1vGyyiARd

The first alternative for the "Next Chapter" sneaker model is the 2018-released Air Jordan 1 High x Spider-Man Origin Story sneakers. These come in a Gym Red/Black/White/Photo Blue color scheme. The shoe's upper is constructed of white leather, contrasting with the red accents.

The design features black swoosh logos, white midsoles, and translucent outsoles. The sneakers were released via Nike and select retailers on December 14, 2018, at a retail price of $160. The sneakers can currently be availed via the reseller site StockX for $670.

2) Nike SB Dunk Mid

SB Dunk Mid (Image via StockX)

Marvel's favorite character also appeared on the SB Dunk Mid sneaker model in 2008. The Swoosh label released a Spider-Man-themed makeover of the SB Dunk model, which comes in a Marina Blue and Black color scheme.

The Blue and Black hue further contrasts with the Grey and Red panels. The pair was released via Nike at a retail price of $80 on November 1, 2008. The shoe is available at the reseller site StockX for $800.

3) Adidas D.O.N. Issue #1

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is one of the most exciting athletes in the NBA, and his D.O.N. Issue #1 signature shoe dressed in a Peter Parker theme comes in a Scarlet/Cloud White/Collegiate Royal color scheme. Mitchell, nicknamed "Spida," is known for his love for the wall-crawler superhero.

The debut colorway, dubbed the "Amazing Spider-Man," was released via Adidas on July 1, 2019, at a retail price of $100. The shoe can be purchased via StockX for $150.

The high reseller prices of these sneakers showcase how successful the wall-crawler superhero franchise has been so far, and its collaboration with the sneaker labels has always managed to capture the hearts of fans.

Those interested in purchasing upcoming Air Jordan 1 High "Chapter 1" sneakers can buy them via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on May 20, 2023, at a retail price of $200.

