Air Jordan 1 High OG "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" faces flak: "Chicago’s with tissue paper"

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is a sneaker inspired by the character Spider-Man and is set to release on May 20, 2023. This is a follow-up to a previous Spider-Man x Air Jordan 1 High OG release. The sneakers will be available for $200 in full family sizing.

The "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" colorway is expected to draw inspiration from the protagonist of the Spider-Verse franchise, Miles Morales, and his signature Spider-Man suit. The sneaker features comic book-inspired panels and is constructed using leather, suede, and other premium materials across the uppers. The patterns on the sneakers are designed to mimic Miles Morales/Spider-Man's animation.

Several netizens shared their thoughts about the new sneakers in the comments section of @yankeekicks' Instagram post about the same. An individual believed that the sneakers lacked the Spider-Man theme and seemed to look like low-quality Chicago Lost and Found.

Fan reacts to new Air Jordan 1 High OG "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" (Image via @ yankeekicks/Instagram)

Fans are not satisfied with the design of the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Air Jordan 1 High OG is a classic among sneakerheads. Its iconic design, superior craftsmanship, and unbeatable comfort have made it a cult favorite for decades. With its timeless style and classic silhouette, the Air Jordan 1 High OG is a must-have for any sneaker enthusiast.

Many renditions of the model have been released over time and sneakerheads have appreciated most of them. However, fans do not seem to think that the upcoming "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" colorway is up-to-the-mark.

Fans are not satisfied with the sneakers for many reasons, and one of them is the design. They believe that the shoe does not depict the theme of the model. They also dislike the color combination and the artistic look of the sneakers. They took to the comments section of @yankeekicks' post to share their thoughts on the same.

Fan reactions (Image via @yankeekicks/Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via @yankeekicks/Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via @yankeekicks/Instagram)

All about Nike Spider-Man sneakers

Spider-Man fans around the world have been blessed with some great Nike sneakers featuring their favorite web-slinging hero.

Several Spider-Man-themed Nike sneakers have been released so far. The first one was the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Origin Story" launched in 2018 to celebrate the release of the movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The Air Max 90 Spiderman, released in 2021, was the latest in a series of Spiderman-themed sneakers from Nike. It featured a combination of web-slinging-inspired red and black designs on the upper, while the midsole and outsole featured blue and white with a subtle webbing pattern.

In 2023, the sneaker label will release two Spider-Man-themed silhouettes, one is Air Jordan 1 High OG "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" and the other is the Nike Dunk Low "Spider-Man" sneakers.

godmeetsfashion @godmeetsfashion



SPIDER-MAN ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE × NIKE AIR JORDAN 1 HIGH OG SPが5/20(土)に海外発売予定

godmeetsfashion.com/2022/10/26/spi… ナイキ公式イメージが公開。SPIDER-MAN ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE × NIKE AIR JORDAN 1 HIGH OG SPが5/20(土)に海外発売予定 ナイキ公式イメージが公開。SPIDER-MAN ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE × NIKE AIR JORDAN 1 HIGH OG SPが5/20(土)に海外発売予定 godmeetsfashion.com/2022/10/26/spi… https://t.co/ecNdN3uMCr

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" will be available in family sizes. Here are the price details:

Men: $200

Grade School: $150

Pre-School: $90

Infant & Toddler: $75

The pair will drop via the SNKRS app on May 20 at 2 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes