Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 Semi Mint Rush sneakers: Price, release date, and more explored

Adidas and Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Donovan Mitchell have collaborated yet again, this time for the D.O.N Issue #4, a brand-new revamp of the player's iconic footwear. This upcoming pair is one of the most cutting-edge and lightweight basketball sneakers made by the German sportswear brand.

On Saturday, March 18, 2023, the new Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 "Semi Mint Rush" sneakers are scheduled to hit the market. They will be available through Adidas' online and offline stores as well as a few linked retail merchants. Each pair will cost $120.

Donovan Mitchell x Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 shoes will be covered in Semi Mint Rush/Wonder Mauve/Off-White palette

Here's a detailed view of the arriving sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Donovan Mitchell started working with Adidas back in July 2017. The two collaborators have created a special sneaker history for the young guard over the past five years by releasing a number of iconic models, such as Issue #1, #2, and #3. Now, they have outdone themselves with Mitchell's fourth pair of sneakers, the Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4.

The Three Stripes brand recently unveiled the D.O.N. Issue #4 footwear design. It channels the two most crucial qualities a basketball player needs: agility and speed. Players will get elevation and more power through the upcoming sneaker model.

Regarding his fourth signature shoe, NBA star Donovon Mitchell stated in a press release:

“I’m thrilled to release my fourth signature sneaker and the lightest D.O.N. to date with Adidas. Through our partnership, we’ve been able to spread a positive message with the D.O.N. signature series.”

Take a closer look at the toe tops of these sneakers (Image via Adidas)

The description of the upcoming sneakers on the brand’s website reads:

“Determination over negativity. That's what D.O.N. stands for, and it's also the fuel behind the fire that is Donovan Mitchell's fast and fearless game. Built for players who move at top speed, Don's fourth signature adidas Basketball shoes are the lightest yet, with an ultralight Lightstrike midsole and supportive LIGHTLOCK upper that work together for a fast-yet-grounded feel."

The outer part is mostly covered in mint hues, which is accentuated with the hits of mauve and off-white all across the uppers. Further, the mauve pink tones are prominently displayed in the sockliners as well as on the heel counter in the form of branding accents.

On the rear, the heel areas that are adorned with a white base are topped with typical branding accents. Similar white tones make up the chunky sole units of these sneakers. Lastly, everything is brought together by a pair of minty lace sets added to the top.

Watch for the release of the Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 silhouette in its upcoming "Semi Mint Rush" sneakers later this month. Fans of Mitchell's shoes can register on the shoe company's website to receive timely updates on the new hue and to set reminders.

Poll : 0 votes