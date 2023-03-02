Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 "McDonald's All-American" sneaker: Price, release date and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, has continued to expand its collaborative catalog with the basketball player Donovan Mitchell, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The duo will now release a brand-new makeover of the player's signature sneakers, known as D.O.N. Issue #4. The latest makeover is dubbed the "McDonald's All American."

The D.O.N. Issue #4 is one of the lightest and innovative basketball shoes produced by the German sportswear label. The pair made its debut in five different colorways on October 6, 2022. The silhouette is now being clad in a unique makeover, dubbed the "McDonald's All-American."

The pair is slated to be released on the e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on Wednesday (March 15), 2023.

More about upcoming Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 "McDonald's All-American" sneaker

The upcoming Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 "McDonald's All-American" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The D.O.N. Issue #4 sneaker model was debuted by the Three Stripes label recently.

It channels two most important things needed for a basketball player - agility and speed. The sneaker model is designed to elevate and empower the next generation of basketball players. In a press release, NBA player Donovon Mitchell said about his fourth signature shoe:

“I’m thrilled to release my fourth signature sneaker and the lightest D.O.N. to date with Adidas. Through our partnership, we’ve been able to spread a positive message with the D.O.N. signature series."

The basketball silhouette's skills are applied on the D.O.N. Issue #4 sneakers, and the site introduces the silhouette as follows:

"Determination over negativity. That's what D.O.N. stands for, and it's also the fuel behind the fire that is Donovan Mitchell's fast and fearless game. Built for players who move at top speed, Don's fourth signature Adidas Basketball shoes are the lightest yet, with an ultralight Lightstrike midsole and supportive LIGHTLOCK upper that work together for a fast-yet-grounded feel."

The silhouette has been clad in multiple makeovers since its debut, including a Spider-Man themed shoe, an Incredibles themed shoe and an XBox collab. Now to pay tribute to another interest of Donovon, the label has prepared a "McDonald's All-American" makeover on it.

In the last week of January, 48 basketball players were awarded with the most prestigious honor of high school basketball, named the McDonald's All-American. Now, even though the late arch festivities are still away, Donovan reminisces the time when he won the award (2015).

Details of the sneaker (Image via Adidas)

The upcoming silhouette comes clad in multiple hues of blue, including Royal blue, Team Navy blue and baby blue. The underlays and base of the sneaker are clad in Team Navy hue, which is synonymous with East Team's colors. More details are added with the placement of Bright baby blue and jet black hues on the digitized aesthetics.

The vibrant royal blue tone is applied on the tongue trims, laces and sockliners. The white marbelized details are added on the heel and translucent tread. Lastly, red is added on the lace fasteners and branding, while yellow is added on the mid-foot and tongue tabs.

The pair is expected to release via Adidas on March 15, 2023, for $120.

