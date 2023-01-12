Adidas x Xbox D.O.N. Issue #4 sneakers: Where to buy and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, has extended its collaborative catalog with basketball player Donovan Mitchell from the Cleveland Cavaliers to release a new makeover of the players' signature sneakers. The dynamic duo renewed their partnership by launching a basketball silhouette, dubbed the D.O.N. Issue #4 in collaboration with Xbox.

One of the most innovative and lightest basketball shoes produced by the German sportswear company is the D.O.N. Issue #4 sneaker worn by the NBA star. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the silhouette made its debut in five different hues. The most recent redesign was created in association with Xbox, a video game company.

An official release date for the collaborative shoe hasn't been announced by the Three Stripes label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the silhouette will be launched via Adidas, CONFIRMED app, and select retailers in 2023 in adult and grade school sizing.

More about the upcoming Adidas x Xbox D.O.N. Issue #4 sneakers, that expresses Donovan Mitchell's love for gaming

The recently debuted D.O.N. Issue #4 sneakers channels the two most important things - i.e. agility and speed - for a basketball player. The silhouette is designed to empower and elevate the next generation of basketball players. In an official press release at the time of release, the NBA player Donovon Mitchell, talks about the fourth signature shoe,

“I’m thrilled to release my fourth signature sneaker and the lightest D.O.N. to date with adidas. Through our partnership, we’ve been able to spread a positive message with the D.O.N. signature series."

The basketball silhouette's skills are applied over the D.O.N. Issue #4 sneakers and the official site introduces the silhouette,

"The future of basketball is all about speed, and Donovan Mitchell is as fast as they come. The newest signature shoes from Mitchell and adidas Basketball are built specifically to elevate the on-court movements of one of the game's fastest, most dynamic scorers."

The site further explains the details of the sneaker model and highlights its technological advancements,

"Ultralight Lightstrike teams up with a LIGHTLOCK upper for a snug fit and a propulsion system that won't weigh you down. A totally unique rubber outsole is designed to generate traction where you need it most, so every hard-charging cut and head fake has total support."

The silhouette has already been revealed in multiple colorways including - a Spider-Man-themed shoe, and the Incredibles-themed shoe, and now to further pay tribute to one of his interests', the duo is being inspired by the childhood memories of the NBA player.

The shoes come designed taking inspiration from the esthetic of the iconic Xbox controller. The base of the shoes' comes constructed out of mesh material with dominant jet-black taking most of it. The black mesh base sits alongside rubberized overlays and nylon laces.

The shoes have different hues that correspond to the different controller buttons, such as "X, Y, B, A" in a vivid blue and red hue. Over branding features, bright yellow and light green also appear on the sneakers.

Mitchell, using gaming headphones, is shown in neon and black branding on the sneakers as well. The lightstrike midsole and transparent outsoles complete the appearance. In 2023, the sneaker will be made available through Adidas' official e-commerce site and a few stores.

