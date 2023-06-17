Crocs x MCM Classic Clog collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Crocs' capacity to partner with a range of brands has resulted in a diverse number of themed clogs, especially in recent years. Even then, in 2022, the Colorado-based brand's collaboration with Italian fashion company MCM came as a surprise to many, as the Classic Clog, which generally sells for under $60, was selling for roughly $400, thanks to MCM's leather enhancements.

Following up on this partnership, the MCM x Crocs 2.0 line, which retains the iconic design aspects that made the initial collaboration a success, is now available for purchase. The MCM x Crocs Classic Clog pack were recently launched, and sneakerheads can purchase them from the online as well as offline locations of MCM. These footwear pieces are available at a retail price of $390 USD for each pair.

Crocs x MCM is the next chapter in the groundbreaking collaboration that presents two colorways of foam clogs

Here's a closer look at the two colorways (Image via MCM)

Modern Creation München, aka MCM, established during Munich's Golden Age - an era of brilliant lights, jet set, and disco - continues to be a lasting icon for nearly 45 years now.

MCM is now a globally varied, multicultural business with a rich past, with its worldwide creative hub situated in Berlin. The label continues to push boundaries and lead with its cutting-edge ideas and exceptional workmanship, as recognized by cultural icons comprising both renowned as well as emerging creative figures, sportsperson, and singers.

For their most recent launch, the label partnered with the globally renowned foam clogs brand. Offering a description of the upcoming collaborative foam clogs collection, MCM’s official web page states,

“This collaborative clog is fitted with a mini zip pouch modeled after the legendary Fursten belt bag. True to its mobile inspiration, the monogrammed accessory can be detached and worn hands-free as a bold bracelet. Embodying the eccentric nature of both brands, Acid Lime green Jibbitz™ metal charms of heritage hallmarks adorn the front of the pair."

It continues,

"Sublime comfort is achieved through the signature Croslite™ composition as well as a back strap in Italian Visetos with padded heel cushions.”

One of the Classic Clogs comes in a crisp white coloring with lime green highlights on the Italian Viseto-covered athletic style strap as well as Jibbitiz. This pair is the embodiment of a balanced blend of modest elegance with playful daring. Meanwhile, the second Clog is dressed in khaki, with black details on the sports style strap as well as the small Fursten belt.

The 3-in-1 modular design of this belt makes it a flexible item that can be separated and used as a bracelet or attached to either Clog for a customized look. Each pair also includes tonal Jibbitz that complement the additional shade, are made of metal, and feature numerous MCM-branded patterns.

Additionally, Croslite foam composition ensures a comparable level of comfort as a typical pair of Crocs, while the cushioned heel pad takes comfort to the next level.

Don’t miss out on the newly introduced MCM x Crocs Classic Clog pack, which is currently available for purchase. To catch more future launches from the footwear label, fans and interested readers are advised to stay tuned to the Crocs' official website.

In related news, the footwear brand is also working on a new colorway, named “Horchata,” of its widely admired Pollex Clogs with its longtime collaborator Salehe Bembury, that will debut in the coming months of 2023.

