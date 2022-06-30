Where to buy the MCM X Crocs collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The luxury fashion house, MCM Worldwide, has collaborated with the American footwear giant, Crocs for a limited-edition collaborative capsule. The joint offerings via the debut partnership of the two brands are bringing two classic Crocs clogs with a distinct luxury touch of the MCM.

The MCM x Crocs collaborative capsule provides two colorways of the Classic Clogs as a part of the summer essentials, drawing inspiration from the classic clogs' present and past aesthetics. The collection was launched exclusively on the official e-commerce site of MCM on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 9 a.m. EST.

More about the newly released MCM X Crocs limited-edition 2-piece collection

Newly released MCM X Crocs limited-edition 2-piece collection (Image via MCM)

Crocs have had an eventful 2022 year. In the first half of the year alone, the American label has created a sizable list of collaborators, including, Carrots, Balenciaga, SZA, Salehe, Lazy Oaf, Awake NY, Bembury, and Saweetie, among many others. In July, the global footwear company has no plans to slow down, as it partners with a German luxury fashion house, MCM.

Reimagining the classic clogs through the lens of luxury, MCM has added distinct touches to the iconic silhouette by the American label. The essential summer collection utilizes the aesthetics from past and present releases of the silhouette and has customizable additions of mini belt-bag, silver and gold jibbitz charms, and more. The MCM site introduces the collaboration,

"This limited collaboration with Crocs melds the iconic styles of both brands, elevating the legendary clog via the signature maximalism of the Haus."

The label further gives details of the collaborative capsule,

"Crocs redefined: MCM’s decals and Visetos Monogram blend with the classic Crocs design to create one-of-a-kind footwear.... Available in two distinct styles, each inspired by renowned MCM designs: one featuring a detachable Visetos “belt bag” bracelet, the other our funky neon M Pup – complete with dog collar."

The removable mini belt bag can be carried and worn as a separate fashion accessory instead of attaching it to the clog. The pairs include 24-carat gold plated charms to find a balance between the DNA of the two labels.

Global brand officer at MCM worldwide, Dirk Schonberger, talks about the collaboration in a press release,

“Through melding both our brands’ most celebrated aspects, Crocs’ Classic Clog design, and MCM’s iconic Visetos Monogram, product and hardware, we’ve introduced a unique must-have item in celebration of summer that will create excitement for our fans around the world.”

He further talked about why the collection with the American footwear label was essential to MCM,

“MCM is renowned for embracing and generating playful luxury that connects with and embraces a wide range of expressive personal style for a forward-thinking consumer. We wished to collaborate with a brand that had a universal force of functionality, iconic design and versatility that would speak to a cross-generational audience in a time of great flux.”

The collaborative offerings feature two exclusive colorways for the signature clogs. The first offering is the 'Clog w/ Belt Bag Bracelet,' which can be availed on the official e-commerce site of MCM for a retail price of $390.

The silhouette boasts a black-colored upper and recognizable Cognac Visetos logo, which can be seen adorned over the silhouette's heel sling. The toebox area features a small detachable fanny pack, which can be worn as a bracelet or can carry small items inside it.

The soles of the silhouette are adorned in black, and the 24k gold details are added with the custom Jibbitz in the shape of the iconic MCM logo.

Camouflage print clogs (Image via @mcm / Instagram)

The second offering is the 'Camouflage Print Clog,' which comes in vibrant tennis green color upper and features a French bulldog, aka M-Pup's motif clad in black, accented over the shoe design. In addition to M-Pup, the silhouette includes a plater chain attached to the strap, resembling the dog collar.

The heel of the clog is adorned with monogrammed stripes of MCM and studs. The clogs also offer Jibbitz charms in silver-colored metal in the shape of MCM logos and brightly colored M-Pup motifs. The 'Camouflage Print Clog' can be availed at the official e-commerce site of MCM for $330.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far