Supreme x Nike Air Zoom Courtposite SP sneaker pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Supreme and Nike's latest joint effort on the latter's Nike Air Zoom Courtposite silhouette appears to further reinforce their standing as two of the most sought-after collaborators in the sneaker community. For this collab, the duo has formulated three exquisite Metallic Gold, Black, and White iterations of the stated model.

The newly emerged Supreme x Nike Air Zoom Courtposite SP footwear is predicted to be dropped in the sneaker world sometime during the fall of 2023, as mentioned by Sole Retriever sneaker sources. It’s important to note that the official launch date of these sneakers is still awaited, for confirmation of the partnering labels.

All three colorways will be sold by the online well as at the offline locations of Supreme, Nike’s SNKRS app, and a bunch of their affiliated retail merchants. The retail price of the item is $150, and it is available in sizes specific to men.

Supreme x Nike Air Zoom Courtposite SP sneaker pack will offer three interesting colorways

This time around, Supreme will be collaborating with Nike to reimagine one of their most compelling models. Following the success of their past partnerships, such as the Supreme x Nike Air Bakin, the two companies are getting ready to release yet another eye-catching model, this time it will be the Air Zoom Courtposite.

The informal unveiling of the partnership took place not long ago when number one-ranked tennis player Carlos Alcaraz posted a teaser on his Instagram account revealing the forthcoming "Metallic Gold" hue. In addition to the aforementioned pair, Alcaraz displayed the soon-to-be-released Nike Mac Attack "White Black."

The Air Zoom Courtposite strikes a mix between fashion and performance thanks to its construction with Nike's distinctive Foamposite material. The distinctive Metallic Gold variant is going to be released as part of a bundle, and it features a strong black hue that is expertly combined with eponymous metallic gold elements, evoking a sense of opulence.

In addition to this, the set will include a model that is pure white all the way through and another that combines stylish black with a metallic silver color. Each rendition proudly displays the instantly recognizable insignia of Supreme around the eyestays. A co-branded hangtag additionally comes in the box of the product.

The top layer of the "Metallic Gold" Nike Air Zoom Courtposite has been finished off with striking black pieces on the mudguard, lace fasteners, tongue flap, and sockliner. The style is finished off with a rubber outsole in black that sits beneath the foot.

In 2002, the Oregon based brand introduced the Nike Air Zoom Courtposite to the tennis market with the backing of Andre Agassi and their groundbreaking Posite innovation. The low-top version included a Posite top along with an outer sole unit that was uniquely developed.

Even after two decades of its inception, the model remains relatively less popular among sneakerheads. The Swoosh label seems to want to change that in 2023.

Add these Supreme x Nike Air Zoom Courtposite SP colorways to your watchlist, as they will be accessible in the next few weeks of 2023. Those who are absolutely curious to add them to their sneaker collection can simply register on Swoosh’s page or use the SNKRS app for timely notifications of their launch date and time.