Nike Attack Black White shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

One of Nike's most clearly identifiable tennis shoes, the Nike Attack, is returning in a classic hue that pays respect to the original. Later this year, an exceptional sneaker called the Nike Attack "Black White" iteration is expected to enter the sneaker market; it has an eponymous color arrangement with checkered branding accents on top.

Men's sizes of the Nike Attack "Black White" shoes will retail at $120 per pair. The shoe will be offered for sale online and in-person through Nike and a few other shops. Although a precise release date has not yet been disclosed by the label, it is anticipated to be available later in 2023.

Nike Attack Black White shoes are similar to the OG colorways and designs

Here's a detailed look at the heel counters of the shoes (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

For Nike, the 1980s marked a memorable decade. This is when the company debuted many of its most recognizeable designs, including the Air Jordan, Dunk, and Air Max styles.

The Nike Mac Attack, designed for renowned tennis player John McEnroe, combines agility with a sense of independence and was also first made available in the 1980s. The Mac Attack style is making a big comeback this year with a slight nomenclature tweak after spending decades out of circulation.

Since McEnroe's and Nike are no longer partners, the brand has dropped the "Mac" prefix and simply referred to the model as the "Attack." Following the excitement generated by the announcement of a partnership with Social Status and potential clues at a Travis Scott makeover, the brand has even more in store for fans with the reintroduction of the OG hues, one of which is "Black White."

The early images of the upcoming “Black White” colorway were recently shared by a popular sneaker insider, @kicksdong, via its social media pages.

This black-and-white version remains loyal to the original, just like the other OG style that will soon be available. It has a spotless white leather upper, as well as a mesh outer, that is complemented by black accents on the leather collar, Swoosh, and heel insert.

The shoe incorporates slits on the end of the mudguard, a checkerboard tongue tag, and Nike marking on the heel, all of which are original characteristics that helped the Mac Attack become popular.

The white midsole as well as gray outer sole unit complete the style, which is further enhanced by the white sockliner, tongue flap, and lace set.

Keep a watchful eye out for the next Nike Attack “Black White” shoes that will be available for purchase in the coming weeks of 2023. Those who are completely interested in copping these two-toned sneakers can sign up on the brand’s online website or install the SNKRS app for instant updates on the launch.

In addition to the aforementioned Black White iteration, the Swoosh label is also expected to release a few more variants of the resurrected silhouette in the coming weeks of this year, including “Light Smoke Grey” and “Red Crush,” alongside the highly-anticipated Travis Scott’s collaborative Nike Attack shoe.

The official launch information and price details of the stated grey and red colorways are also being kept under wraps by the brand, but they will be dropped with a similar retail price tag of $120 via online, as well as offline at Nike stores, the SNKRS app, and some other associated marketplaces.

Fans will have to stick around for the official word on the mentioned collaborative sneaker launch.

