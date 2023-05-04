Where to buy Social Status x Jordan Stadium 90 “Sail/Black” sneakers? Release date, price, and more details explored 

Social Status is a sneaker and street fashion boutique that carries upscale brands such as Jordan, Nike, Adidas, Off White, Bape, Rhude, AwakeNY, and Stone Islan. The street fashion approach is often based on individualism and subcultural trends, and sneakers are a significant part of this culture. Social media channels and fashion bloggers have become an efficient way for fashion practices to keep in touch with their consumer base and increase brand exposure.

The Jordan Stadium 90 is a new lifestyle sneaker from Jordan Brand in collaboration with Social Status that will be launched exclusively on the Social Status website on May 5, 2023. The price tag for the pair is $150.

Social Status x Jordan Stadium 90 “Sail/Black” sneakers also will be available via EQL

Thousand Times @LifTBeats Jordan Brand Taps Social Status for an Exclusive Launch of Its New Jordan Stadium 90 Model dlvr.it/SnV7fw Jordan Brand Taps Social Status for an Exclusive Launch of Its New Jordan Stadium 90 Model dlvr.it/SnV7fw https://t.co/365VVujcBg

The Jordan Stadium 90 comes in a "White/Black" colorway and is a non-retro model. The specific references were not made public, but the sneakers blend some of the classic sneakers Michael Jordan wore in some of his most memorable moments.

The sneakers feature a white leather upper with sail suede overlay panels and subtle black accents on the Swoosh, sock liner, and tongue. The quarter panel features Swooshes in black with a tongue tag featuring MJ’s signature and Nike Air branding stitched on the heel.

The sneakers have a low-cut design with netted quarter panels that evoke memories of the Air Jordan 4 and a Formula 23 cushioned midsole for all-day comfort. A premier cushioning solution is infused throughout the whole sole unit of the shoe.

Jordan sneakers are known for their high demand in the shoe market. The Jordan brand is known for releasing limited-edition sneakers, which create a sense of exclusivity and scarcity that drives up demand among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors.

The new Jordan Stadium 90 sneakers are in high demand as they are exclusive and limited-edition sneakers. They are only available at Social Status stores and socialstatuspgh.com.

The popularity of Jordan sneakers has led to a thriving resale market, with some limited-edition models selling for several times their original retail price. This demand has also made it difficult for some consumers to purchase certain models at retail prices, as they often sell out quickly after release.

Therefore, to give the sneakerheads a fair chance to get their hands on the new hybrid sneaker model, Social Status has collaborated with EQL for the release.

The sneaker retailer stated:

"This product is in high demand. To give everyone a fair chance to purchase, we have partnered with EQL. EQL is a commerce platform purpose-built for high heat launches to deliver a launch that is Run Fair. Creating multiple accounts is discouraged, as it will reduce your likelihood of a successful purchase."

It is quite evident that the new Jordan Stadium 90 will be highly coveted by fans, and the brands are trying their best to give consumers a fair chance at it. Sneakerheads can book a pair in advance right now on the Social Status website.

Poll : 0 votes