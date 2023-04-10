Jordan Stadium 90 “White/Teal” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand is known for creating innovative and versatile sneakers like the Jordan Stadium 90 that cater to different tastes and preferences. Whether it is basketball, running, casual, or lifestyle, the brand has something for everyone.

One of the latest offerings from the brand is the Jordan Stadium 90, a new model that combines elements of two classic Air Jordan models with a futuristic twist. The shoe has been released in two colorways so far, but a third one is on the way that will surely catch the attention of many sneaker enthusiasts. The latest colorway will be dressed in a white and teal ensemble.

The Jordan Stadium 90 “White/Teal” shoes are expected to be released sometime in 2023, although no official date or price has been announced yet. However, based on the previous colorways of the shoe that debuted in February 2023, customers can expect the shoe to retail for around $150 USD. The shoe will likely be available at select retailers and Nike.com.

Jordan Stadium 90 shoes are dressed in white and teal overlays with branding accents throughout

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Jordan Stadium 90 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Alongside the widely recognized numbered series like the Air Jordan 37 that was inspired by 1992's AJ 7, the famed hybrid designs such as the Spiz'ike and Dub Zero have been produced by Jordan Brand's iconic line over the years.

The company has created cutting-edge lifestyle models integrated with contemporary technology by incorporating components from earlier designs. In keeping with this practice, the Jordan Stadium 90, the most recent model, prominently references the Air Jordan 5, a release from 1990 that gave the current shoe its name.

The Jordan Stadium 90 is a new lifestyle shoe from Jordan Brand that combines elements of Air Jordan 1 and 5 with a futuristic design. The shoe features a leather upper with suede swooshes, a mesh tongue with a 90 Stadium logo, a heel clip with a Nike Air logo, and a Formula 23 Foam midsole for cushioning and comfort. The shoe also comes in a white and teal colorway that adds a fresh touch to the classic silhouette.

The white/teal colorway of the sshoe was first revealed by Sneaker News, who described it as a summer-ready ensemble with a tonal cream outfit on the upper and a darkened wave of teal on the tongue, laces, sock liner, swoosh, tread, heel clip, and embroidery. The color scheme is reminiscent of the original Air Jordan 5 "Grape," which was released in 1990.

These white and teal shoes are a great option for fans of hybrid sneakers that blend retro and modern esthetics. The shoe offers a sleek and stylish look with a comfortable and lightweight feel. Additionally, the shoe pays homage to the legacy of Michael Jordan and his iconic sneakers that have influenced generations of sneakerheads.

Keep an eye out for the next Jordan Stadium 90 “White/Teal” sneakers that are planned for the coming weeks. For those who are interested in getting their hands on these pairs, they can sign up on the brand’s website or install the SNKRS app for quick updates on the launch.

