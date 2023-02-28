Nike x Jordan Stadium 90 "White / University Red" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike's sub-label and Michael Jordan's eponymous label, Jordan Brand, has been focusing on technological advancements and providing comfort to consumers as it approaches its 40th anniversary.

Throughout 2023, the label will provide fans with the best and most iconic makeovers upon the pre-existing sneaker models, and will also introduce bold new silhouettes.

After recently introducing the Tatum 1 sneaker model alongside NBA player Jayson Tatum, Michael Jordan's label has unveiled a brand-new sneaker model, dubbed the Stadium 90.

An official release date for the sneaker model hasn't been announced yet, but according to media outlet Sneaker News, it will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app, and select retailers.

Nike x Jordan Stadium 90 "White / University Red" sneaker is the latest silhouette in the hybrid lineup

The Jordan brand has unofficially announced 2023 as "Jordan Year," celebrating the legendary NBA player Michael Jordan's iconic jersey number, 23, by launching iconic makeovers and sneaker models.

The label has already unveiled two new sneaker models this year: Tatum 1 and 23/7, and now the sneak pics of the upcoming Stadium 90 sneaker model have been revealed to the public.

Stadium 90 is a homage to the swoosh label's veteran and iconic sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield. Moreover, the label is celebrating the retro era by re-introducing various factors from the 90s shoes.

During that era, Tinker Hatfield provided the swoosh label with multiple hits, including the Air Jordan 5 and the Air Max 90. The Stadium 90 takes direct inspiration from both silhouettes.

The former, Air Jordan 5 - which was popularly designed by taking inspiration from the British fighter jet - was the first silhouette to introduce translucent treads and molded foam uppers in the Jordan sneaker lineage.

The Air Jordan 5 sneaker model further went on to innovate and inspire multiple hybrid silhouettes, including the Dub Zero and Jordan 6 Rings. The same features will be introduced in the upcoming sneaker model.

On the other hand, the Air Max 90 inspires the overall construct of the sneaker model.

The latest sneaker comes constructed out of mesh, suede, and leather material in a "White / University Red" color scheme. The base is clad in white, which contrasts with grey suede overlays.

The titular University Red hue is added upon the swoosh logos, trims, and branding details, including the "Stadium 90" lettering upon the tongue tags and the "Jumpman" logos.

The shoe features multiple details, including a few of Tinker Hatfield's original designs. A shark tooth outline is accentuated upon the forefoot, the midfoot panels arrive in netted fashion, and the heels feature "Nike Air" branding.

The pair is rumored to be released via the official website of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers later this year in 2023.

