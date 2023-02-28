Nike x Jordan Stadium 90 "White/Sail" sneakers: Everything we know so far 

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned sub-label is focused on technological advancements and providing the best sneaker models to its fans and enthusiasts, especially since it's slowly approaching its 40th anniversary. The label has continued to update its previous sneaker models and introduce new models to the world.

After introducing 23/7 and Tatum 1, the label's next sneaker model to be introduced in 2023 is the Stadium 90. The swoosh label hasn't announced an official release date for the sneaker model yet. However, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in the latter part of 2023.

Nike Jordan Stadium 90 "White/Sail" sneakers is the latest silhouette to be introduced in the hybrid lineup

The upcoming Nike Jordan Stadium 90 "White/Sail" sneakers which is the latest silhouette to be introduced in the hybrid lineup (Image via Sportskeeda)

Earlier this year, the Jordan brand unofficially announced 2023 as the "Jordan Year" as an homage to Michael Jordan's legendary jersey number. They have continued to celebrate it by releasing iconic makeovers upon the pre-existing sneaker models and by introducing new silhouettes to the lineage.

After recently announcing the release of Tatum 1 in partnership with Jayson Tatum, Michael Jordan's eponymous label has unveiled sneak pics of the upcoming Stadium 90 sneaker model.

Jordan Brand is home to some of the most iconic sneaker models of all time. However, their latest addition to the sneaker lineage pays homage to the legendary swoosh label's veteran Tinker Hatfield and his prime of the 90s era.

The latest Stadium 90 sneaker is inspired by the 90s era and features a few Tinker Hatfield motifs. The pair also takes inspiration from 1990's Air Jordan 5, which was famously inspired by a British fighter jet, and was the first silhouette in the Air Jordan sneaker lineage to feature molded foam in the upper and a translucent tread.

The Air Jordan 5 silhouette was so fresh that it inspired many hybrid sneakers, including Jordan 6 Rings and Dub Zero. The newly constructed Jordan Stadium 90 sneaker model is increasing the roster of hybrid models.

The upper of the latest Stadium 90 sneaker model is constructed out of a mix of mesh, suede, and leather and has been revealed in a "White/Sail" makeover for its debut. The silhouette showcases a clean and modern look. It features a few of Tinker Hatfield's original designs, such as shark teeth outlines upon the forefoot, netted midfoot panels, and the "Nike Air" heel branding.

The silhouette also features the unique design of swooshes placed across the sidewalls in a grey hue and the new Stadium 90 tongue tabs, designed explicitly for the silhouette. For added comfort, the silhouette also features the Jordan brand's Formula 23 cushioning underfoot, along with the Sail suede treatment upon the overlays.

The sneaker pair is mostly inspired by Tinerk Hatfield's biggest commercial success under the swoosh label, Nike Air Max 90, whose construct is similar to the latest design.

The Nike x Jordan's Stadium 90 sneaker pair is rumored to be released in the latter part of 2023 via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.

