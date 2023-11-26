Nike LeBron 21 “Black/Pink” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Oregon-based Swoosh brand finally released an official statement about its newest sneaker with LeBron James, which has been given the name Nike LeBron 21. It came after several months of postponement and anticipation.

To this point, members of the sneaker community have been made aware of the "Tahitian" and "White Orange" hues of the design, in addition to several PE colorways. The basketball superstar recently brought out another Player Exclusive iteration of his newest signature sneaker style, which this time included a "Black/Pink" color scheme.

The recently surfaced Nike LeBron 21 “Black/Pink” shoes are a Player Exclusive version of LeBron James’ signature silhouette that won’t be offered to the general public.

Nike LeBron 21 “Black/Pink” shoes are embellished with dazzling yellow swooshes

Take another closer look at the sneakers (Image via Instagram/@lakersscene)

Both LeBron James' signature catalog with Nike Inc. and his 21st season in the NBA continue to improve with their ages, much like a well-aged bottle of wine.

In just 16 games, the four-time NBA champion has provided significantly more than a preview of what's to be expected from the highly touted Nike LeBron 21 sneaker.

From a Friends and Family partnership with UNKNWN to wearing new designs and a variety of Player Exclusive layouts, LeBron's celebrated low-top trim has emanated just as much domination as his court presence.

The nearly all-black top features a rich neutral coating that extends across the tongue flap, the midsole, and the lace loops. The finish was created using the identical velvety suede material that was used for A'ja Wilson's WNBA Championship player exclusive.

Even the normally iridescent heel counter has been cast in a matte-black leather finish to complete the look of the stroke of midnight. A bright yellow outline outlines the profile's swooshes, creating a stark contrast to the dreary backdrop.

In addition to this, the remainder of the sneaker is centered around a lively hue of pink that guides the sole, the lacing loops, the decorative elements of the tongue flap, and the pattern of the heel block, thus complementing the nearly triple-black endeavor.

This is how Nike reveals the conceptual roots of the Nike LeBron 21 silhouette they developed for King James.

"The LeBron XXI is built for basketball’s next generation. LeBron didn’t need to look very far to find his muse for the shoe: his 8-year-old daughter, Zhuri. Inspired by the notion of protection for the modern player, the shoe’s upper is inspired by an oyster shell, protecting the pearl inside.”

LeBron James sporting the PE colorway (Image via Instagram/@lakersscene)

Lead designer Jason Petrie of the Nike LeBron 21 provides more insight into the design process by saying:

“As we took our next steps from the LeBron XX, we were inspired by the way LeBron maintains his body and his game during the offseason.”

Although the LeBron James x Nike LeBron 21 “Black/Pink” PE shoes won’t be launched for purchase, sneakerheads and other King James diehards can look out for other colorways of the Nike LeBron 21 sneaker model that will be accessible in the upcoming weeks.

The iterations, including “Abalone” and “Conchiolin,” will supposedly enter the sneaker market in the coming weeks of December 2023, as per reports.

These shoes will be dropped online as well as offline at Nike and a handful of Nike Basketball-connected retail shops. These two “Abalone” and “Conchiolin” variants will be marked with retail price labels of $210 and $200, respectively.