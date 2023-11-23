Nike LeBron 21 "Conchiolin" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Before the sneakerheads bid adieu to the ongoing 2023, Nike and LeBron James are gearing up to offer another novel iteration of the latter's eponymous shoe, namely the Nike LeBron 21. For the anticipated December release, the duo dressed the model in a "Conchiolin" ensemble.

On December 19, 2023, Nike and other chosen retailers will make the Nike LeBron 21 "Conchiolin" variation available for purchase online and in-store, respectively. Its important to note that the stated release date needs confirmation from Nike. The item comes in sizes specific to guys, and the suggested retail price is $200.

Nike LeBron 21 "Conchiolin" shoe is clad in iridescent white uppers

Expand Tweet

LeBron James is continuously reshaping the world of basketball on as well as off the court, and his own exclusive footwear label is not an exception to this trend. This tradition is honored by Nike in the form of LeBron James' most recent sneaker structure, the Nike LeBron 21.

Drawing substantial influence from his daughter Zhuri as well as the resiliency of oyster shells, this idea emphasizes the caring relationship that exists between a father and daughter, similar to how an oyster protects a pearl that is contained within it.

The color schemes of the LeBron 21 have, up until this point, respected this narrative by presenting variants themed on different pearls, such as Abalone, Dragon, and Tahitian pearls.

The Conchiolin palette is the newest addition, and its official debut is scheduled for the month of December. This shade was given its name after the protein that helps give a mollusk's shell its ability to withstand pressure.

Expand Tweet

The outer layer of this LeBron 21 features a pearlized wrap-up, and it stands out thanks to the remarkable blend of white and black that it features. The surface of this layout is flawlessly white and glossy, which allows it to attract the light in a stunning way.

The tongue flap, the collar region, and the lining of the lateral Swoosh are all decorated in black, providing a visually pleasing contrast. The medial Swoosh, the eyestays, and the heel all include teal highlights, which give the structure a pop of color that is both subtle yet captivating. This is one of the shoe's distinguishing characteristics.

This color scheme not only echoes the Conchiolin motif, but also lends the shoe an air of refined sophistication. A robust white rubber outsole is teamed with a sturdy black foam midsole that ensures optimal performance and comfort. The overall look is finished off with a robust black foam midsole.

Nike demonstrates the creative inspiration behind their recently designed Nike LeBron 21 shape for King James in this way.

"The LeBron XXI is built for basketball’s next generation. LeBron didn’t need to look very far to find his muse for the shoe: his 8-year-old daughter, Zhuri. Inspired by the notion of protection for the modern player, the shoe’s upper is inspired by an oyster shell, protecting the pearl inside."

Expand Tweet

Nike LeBron 21 lead designer Jason Petrie further sheds light on the creative process of the model, saying:

“As we took our next steps from the LeBron XX, we were inspired by the way LeBron maintains his body and his game during the offseason.”

Stay tuned for the release of the beautifully designed LeBron James x Nike LeBron 21 "Conchiolin" eventually this year. To stay in the loop about the release of these kicks, all you have to do is sign up on Nike's website and utilize the SNKRS app.