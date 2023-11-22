Sacai x Nike Magmascape SP Pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Sacai, the high-end Japanese label, is one of Nike's frequent partners and, as part of their most recent association, they will offer the Nike Magmascape silhouette in three interesting hues.

The “Light British Tan” and “Varsity Royal” iterations of the Sacai x Nike Magmascape SP Pack will be made available for purchase on December 7, 2023. They will be available for purchase on Sacai and Nike's online and offline stores as well as the SNKRS app, and other select retailers.

The “Black” pair is scheduled to be made available at a later time, probably around the holiday week. The selling price of $200 is determined to be for men's size.

Sacai x Nike Magmascape SP Pack offers three minimal colorways

Here's another look at the three Nike Magmascape iterations (Image via Sacai)

Sacai has been one of the most innovative companions for Nike for a long time now. They applied their one-of-a-kind style to the shapes coming from Nike, with their most famous creation being the Sacai x Nike LD Waffle. This was released in 2019 to considerable popularity.

Since then, the team (and frequently with a third member) has brought fans a plethora of launches on designs that are reminiscent of the past. It doesn't look like this fad will be ending any time in the near future.

For the runway event that Sacai put on in January 2023, the company displayed a number of different hues of the impending Nike Magmascape collaboration.

Sacai presents this hybrid creation in three colors - “Light British Tan,” “Varsity Royal,” and “Black.” Each of these colors takes over the mesh lining of the top, inspired by the vintage Air Magma and Air Footscape silhouettes.

Suede reinforcements on the toe box as well as the midfoot region comply with a neutral tone for the brown and black iterations of the shoe. However, the blue iteration incorporates gray accents on these panels of the shoe.

As is their custom, Sacai has given the shape a twin-lacing structure. One of the lace sets is a monochromatic color that contrasts with each pair, whereas the other set of lace fasteners features a speckled design that is two-toned and consists of black and grey 3M.

On the forefront of the tongue flap is an emblem that is a combination of the Nike and Sacai brands, and the word "Nike" is embossed into the suede of the collar area. The sole unit that sits beneath your foot is the original Air Footscape sole, which was created with the human foot's shape in mind.

The style is completed with an outer sole unit made of black rubber and featuring a traction pattern suitable for use outside.

The new Sacai x Nike Magmascape SP Pack will be accessible in the next few days.

Sacai and Nike also joined hands with a luxury fashion label, Jean Paul Gaultier, to offer their tripartite style to the Nike LDVaporwaffle Mix sneaker design. They created two colorways of the mentioned shoe, dubbed “Green Gusto” and “White.” Both of these shoes will be offered via Jean Paul Gaultier’s online site from November 22, 2023, onwards. They are marked with a $250 price tag.