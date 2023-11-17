Jean Paul Gaultier x Sacai x Nike LDVaporwaffle Mix "White" shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Recently, the prestigious design house Jean Paul Gaultier joined forces with Japanese streetwear brand Sacai and American athletic apparel company Nike to create a unique design, which is dubbed the Nike LDVaporwaffle Mix style. This three-way collaboration has produced two iterations of the sneaker design, one of which is "White."

The Jean Paul Gaultier x Sacai x Nike LDVaporwaffle Mix "White" sneakers are scheduled to enter the footwear scene on November 22, 2023, at 12 pm CET. These shoes will be offered exclusively via Jean Paul Gaultier’s online store. They will be marked with a retail price label of $250 per pair.

Jean Paul Gaultier x Sacai x Nike LDVaporwaffle Mix "White" shoes are accented with grey hits all over

Here's another closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Jean Paul Gaultier)

In the past few years, Sacai has been a crucial collaborator for Nike, and as a result, the two companies have collaborated on a couple of the best-performing product launches of the year.

The two have worked together in the recent past for a number of Nike Cortez launches as well as several tri-branded Blazers with the assistance of Fragment Design and KAWS.

However, the sneakerheads are still anticipating the debut of their most recent collaboration, which will be on the Air Magamscape Mid.

Besides this, Sacai, with the assistance of Jean Paul Gaultier, is bringing its one-of-a-kind design language to the table for the brand-new LDVaporwaffle Mix.

This collaboration is taking place within the context of vintage silhouettes. The same silhouette will also be available in a "Green Gusto" colorway, which is another one of the three partners’ creations.

The style is shown here in a simple "White" hue, and it has a woven covering that gives the impression of a wicker basket. Additionally, there are grey hits observed all across the shoe.

This checkerboard-like design fluctuates between different textile arrangements and different hues of white and grey. It features the well-known double symbol from Sacai embodied in the suede eyestays as well as white lace fasteners.

A double tongue flap is also featured, with a tag that is co-branded by Nike and sacai on the front of the shoe and a tag that is co-branded by Sacai and Jean Paul Gaultier on the back of the shoe.

On the underside of the foot is a stacked midsole, and the outer sole unit is made of rubber with a waffle-like grip pattern.

Keep a watch out for the most recent incarnation of the Jean Paul Gaultier x Sacai x LDVaporwaffle Mix "White" shoes, which will be made available for purchase toward the end of this month.

Subscribers to the Jean Paul Gaultier newsletter will be given early access to this sneaker, 24 hours before it is made available to the general public.

This group of three will also be offering the "Green Gusto" colorway of the same model in addition to the abovementioned "White" variation.

This edition is beautifully designed with a mix of different hues, and it will be released alongside the "White" rendition. The price tag for both pairs of shoes will be $250. You may find them on the website of the luxury label.