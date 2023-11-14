Nike Cortez “Valentine’s Day” shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to planning creative and quirky sneaker designs for Valentine’s Day and the newly emerged Nike Cortez “Valentine’s Day” iteration is the newest addition to its celebratory collection.

The Nike Cortez “Valentine’s Day” shoes are anticipated to enter the footwear market sometime during February 2024, as stated by early reports. The fixed launch date of these shoes is still awaited.

These sneakers will be offered via online as well as in-store locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of associated retail chains. These women’s exclusive sneakers are marked with a selling price label of $100 per pair.

Nike Cortez “Valentine’s Day” shoes are accentuated with themed pink hues all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Nike Cortez "Valentine's Day" version is a unique spin on the classic style that has been winning hearts since the 1970s.

In keeping with the energy of the day, the footwear features a sail canvas that creates a muted background for the bursts of pink that indicate the special occasion it is being crafted for. The layout has rich berry coloration, soft suede Swooshes, and heel reinforcements that provide tactile contrast to the minimalist base.

Reinterpreting Nike's iconic font into a design that is more in sync with the symbol of love, the Valentine's Day graphic has been applied to the tongue tags as well as the insoles of the shoes, which further emphasizes the subject of the shoe.

Take a closer look at the uppers (Image via Nike)

It's the little things that matter, and this set doesn't skimp on them, as evidenced by the pink enamel hearts that replace the more usual silver dubraes.

The minimal lines and sturdy construction of Cortez footwear have made them a fashion staple for over 50 years. As stated on Nike's website, the following is the history of the initial Swoosh model:

"The Nike Cortez was designed in 1972 by Nike cofounder Bill Bowerman to be lighter and more comfortable than any other. It quickly became the most popular running shoe in the country and has transformed into an unmistakable icon, woven into pop culture history.”

The exact release date for these special-edition Cortezes has still not been indicated, but they should be in stock prior to Valentine's Day in 2024 for those who want to step into the month of love in style.

You can look forward to finding them at select retailers and on Nike SNKRS. To stay posted on the arrival of the stated Cortez colorway, interested parties can get the SNKRS app or register on Nike's site.

In addition to the aforementioned Nike Cortez colorway, the Swoosh also gave a similar makeup to the enduring Air Force 1 Low model for Valentine’s Day celebrations. These sneakers will also be traded via the online and physical sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of connected retail shops. They will be dropped with a selling price label of $115 per pair. They are also expected to be offered sometime around February 2024.