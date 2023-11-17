Jean Paul Gaultier x Sacai x Nike LDVaporwaffle Mix “Green Gusto” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The luxury fashion label Jean Paul Gaultier entered into a special partnership with Sacai and Nike recently to release an intriguing sneaker named the Nike LDVaporwaffle Mix silhouette. This tripartite association came out with two colorways of the stated sneaker style, one of which is “Green Gusto.”

The Jean Paul Gaultier x Sacai x Nike LDVaporwaffle Mix “Green Gusto” colorway is slated to go on sale on November 22, 2023, at 12 pm CET. These sneakers will be sold exclusively via Jean Paul Gaultier’s website.

It will be available in sizes for males, and the suggested retail price is $250 per pair.

Jean Paul Gaultier x Sacai x Nike LDVaporwaffle Mix “Green Gusto” colorway features a checkered pattern

Sacai, which was created by Chitose Abe and is one of Nike's best-known partners in recent times, is based in Japan. Nike's collaborating parties are spread out throughout the majority of the globe.

Despite the fact that their collaboration dates back longer, the Sacai x Nike LD Waffle released in 2019 turned into an instant hit and propelled the alliance into the spotlight of what's popular in the fashion and sneakerhead communities.

Since then, there have been a number of projects that have been released across a variety of Nike designs, with the most recent release focusing on classic Swoosh label silhouettes such as the Magmascape Mid.

Now for November this year, Sacai and Jean Paul Gaultier have collaborated to bring the "Green Gusto" palette of the Sacai x Nike LD Waffle to create the brand-new Nike LDVaporwaffle Mix sneaker style.

This hue was inspired by the Sacai x Nike LD Waffle.

Sacai modifies the top portion of the silhouette with a multicolored blend of woven materials, whereas the sole unit underneath appears in the distinctive doubled-up structure reminiscent of the OG LD Waffle.

In the area around the mudguard as well as for the space between the top part and the sole unit, leather and mesh are interwoven in a combination of green, red, yellow, and brown.

Meanwhile, the foundation of the shoe contains green mesh that is dotted all over the checkerboard design. Suede eyestays house a set of white rope lace fasteners that rest on top of the doubled tongue flap, which bears a bit of marking from all the three partnering labels.

The dual Swoosh element that runs down the midfoot is rendered in black and orange, inverting the setting of the color combination that was previously featured on the OG "Green Gusto" Sacai x Nike LD Waffle.

As was indicated before, the sole unit has a white/cream texture with double stacking, and the layout is completed with a black rubber outer sole unit boasting a waffle traction arrangement.

Keep an eye out for the latest iteration of the Jean Paul Gaultier x Sacai x Nike LDVaporwaffle Mix "Green Gusto" shoes, which will be put out for purchase later this month.

To get 24-hour early access to this shoe, interested parties are requested to subscribe to Jean Paul Gaultier’s newsletter or set reminders on its IG page.

In addition to the “Green Gusto” variant, this team of three will also offer “White” colorway of the same Nike LDVaporwaffle Mix model. This minimally crafted iteration will be dropped alongside the aforementioned “Green Gusto” shoes with similar price tag of $250. Find them on luxury label’s online site.