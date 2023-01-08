5 best Nike x Sacai sneaker collabs of all time

Nike has been one of the most significant collaborators within the streetwear and sports industry. The Beaverton-based sportswear giant has joined forces with multiple iconic streetwear brands such as Supreme and Stussy alongside luxury fashion labels like Off-White and Louis Vuitton.

One of their most daring collaborative designs comes from their collaboration with the Japanese luxury fashion label, Sacai. The label was founded in 1999 by Chitose Abe and has a successful experience within the industry.

The dynamic duo kick-started their collaborative journey back in 2015 as they launched an apparel capsule with Nike. However, it was in 2019, that they got creative with footwear models and became the ultimate streetwear collaborative duo. The silhouette has worked over models such as Blazer, Waffle Daybreak, LDV, and more.

The silhouette they released in 2019 - a combination of LDV and Waffle Daybreak - became the sneaker of the year. For one of the first sneaker collabs, the silhouette ended up making a lot of noise and gained the attention of sneakerheads for every forthcoming model. Hence, we have mentioned the top five collaborative sneakers between Nike and Sacai.

Top 5 Nike x Sacai sneaker collaborations that gained the attention of sneakerheads globally

1) LDWaffle x Sacai x Fragment "Light Smoke Grey"

Nice Kicks @nicekicks Official shots of the “Light Smoke Grey” Fragment x Sacai x Nike LDWaffle just landed. Official shots of the “Light Smoke Grey” Fragment x Sacai x Nike LDWaffle just landed.💨 https://t.co/IGy47EH7YU

Sacai and Fragment collaborated with the swoosh label in 2021. The dynamic duo collaborated to release a neutral "Light Smoke Grey" makeover on LDWaffle sneakers. These sneakers are a fusion of the Waffle Daybreak and LDV silhouettes.

The sneakers feature double tongues, double shoelaces, and double swooshes. The silhouette features branded logos from all three brands. The upper of the silhouette comes clad in a Fujiwara-chosen Light Smoke Grey upon mesh and premium suede material. The silhouette was released on September 15, 2021, at a retail of $170 and currently resells at $397.

2) Nike x Sacai Blazer Mid "Legend Blue"

The Japanese streetwear label collaborated with the swoosh label to launch a new makeover upon the classic Blazer Mid silhouette. The sneakers come clad in a 'White / Black / Legend Blue' color scheme and feature double lacing, double tongue, and swooshes.

The deconstructed sneakers theme also features front zippers and detachable faux-fur patches. The shoe is topped off with clean rubber outsoles. The silhouette was first unveiled during Sacai's Spring 2019 Paris Fashion Week shoe and was released via SNKRS on April 19, for $140. The shoes are currently reselling for $365 at StockX.

3) Nike x Sacai LD Waffle "White Nylon"

Sacai LD Waffle "White Nylon" (Image via Nike)

Following the triple white trend, the dynamic duo unveiled LD Waffle silhouette in a "White Nylon" makeover. The silhouette made its debut on the Spring / Summer 2020 runway in Sacai's Paris Fashion Week shoes.

The silhouette comes constructed out of new materials for their second release. The upper comes composed of white nylon material with grey suede overlays. The shoes feature double soles, double tongues, and double swooshes. The silhouette was released via SNKRS on March 10, 2020, at $160. Currently, these are resold at StockX for $510.

4) Nike x Sacai VaporWaffle "Black and White"

The duo released the iconic Panda Colorway over the VaporWaffle silhouette. The sneakers were designed with a fusion of Vaporfly and Classic Pegasus from 1983. The silhouette, just like every other collab, features double details over tongues, swooshes, and soles units.

The sneakers were released via the SNKRS official site on November 13, 2020, at $160. The shoe currently resells at Sole Supplier for $1100.

5) Nike x Sacai LD Waffle Black

Nike x Sacai LD Waffle "White Nylon" (Image via Sotheby's)

The LD Waffle silhouette was launched in 2019 during Paris Fashion Week. The silhouette was made when Chitose abe combined LDV with the Waffle Racer. The hybrid silhouette features double swoosh, overlays, tongues, and laces with striking stacked soles.

The silhouette was launched via SNKRS on September 12, 2019, for $160 and currently resells at $550 on StockX.

Other than the aforementioned five silhouettes, the duo has continued to deliver amazing colorways over their collaborative silhouettes, which are winning the hearts of fans.

