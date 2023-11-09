Jordan Spizike Low "Year of the Dragon" shoes: Everything we know so far

The Jordan Spizike has made a comeback, following the release of official imagery, thereby suggesting a possible revival. Sneaker enthusiasts were recently offered a glimpse of the Air Jordan 1 Low "Year of the Dragon" sneaker, which features design elements inspired by dragons. Thus, it seems that Nike's subsidiary brand has shifted its attention to the renowned Jordan Spizike, a distinguished hybrid creation with elements from multiple Air Jordans.

Although there has been no official confirmation from Nike, Sneaker News speculates that the Jordan Spizike Low "Year of the Dragon" might debut in January 2024. Currently, the shoes can be witnessed in the released preview. Once they are made available, sneaker enthusiasts can purchase them from the official Jordan website and other authorized retailers.

Jordan Spizike Low "Year of the Dragon" are celebratory sneakers for Chinese New Year 2024

Adding to the lineup of the Dunk Low LX and Air Jordan 1 Low OG, the Jordan Spizike Low has now been introduced as the newest addition to the Chinese New Year collection. The highly anticipated low-top Jordan Spizike features a special edition design inspired by the Year of the Dragon.

The sneaker consists of a combination of "Sail," "Green," "Dark Team Red," "Cedar-Oil," and "Light Pumice" colors throughout the unit, paying reverence to the Chinese zodiac in a visually captivating way.

The silhouette is crafted with a white leather base that serves as its foundation. This is complemented by "Green" scaled leather, which replaces the Air Jordan 3's well-known elephant print found on the toe and heel of the silhouette. The scaled leather pattern on these sneakers pays tribute to the Dragon of Chinese folklore, adding aesthetic appeal and cultural significance.

Meanwhile, the Air Jordan 4-inspired support wings and Air Jordan 6-themed tongue are painted in the "Dark Team Red" hue, adding a bold element to the overall palette of the design. Different red hues are present on the lace toggles, heel pull tabs, and inner lining of this sneaker.

For chromatic vividness, the "Light Pumice" shade is infused in the Air Jordan 5-inspired netting on the side panels, the sneaker's eyelets, and the visible Air Unit embedded in the midsole. The new Jordan Spizike sports golden tint accents on branding elements, such as the Jumpman logo on the lace toggles and those embroidered on the tongue.

Furthermore, the Spizike branding is prominently displayed on the heel, complemented by the unique Jumpman logo design featured on the faint green insole. The design is completed with a "Sail" midsole and a dark red outsole, which enhances the overall style. The red outsole features accents of "Light Pumice," providing a subtle pop of color to the shoe's base.

The Air Jordan Spizike is a widely sought-after basketball shoe that combines elements from Jordan Brand and the esteemed filmmaker Spike Lee. The sneaker made its debut in 2006, and has since been released in various color options. This silhouette seamlessly mixes design elements from various iconic Air Jordan models, exhibiting Spike Lee's unique style and influence.

Jordan Brand's iconic design with the Year of the Dragon theme makes these kicks a highly sought-after choice for sneaker enthusiasts who want to commemorate the Chinese New Year with a touch of elegance. For future updates on these sneakers and other upcoming Air Jordans, follow the brand’s official website.