Nike Dunk Low “Night Sky” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Dunk Low has been outfitted in another new ensemble for this Christmas season. The latest colorway, aptly dubbed “Night Sky,” is adorned with starry swooshes on the laterals. This latest colorway is entirely decked in a Campfire Orange/Summit White-Anthracite palette.

The Nike Dunk Low “Night Sky” shoes are projected to enter the sneaker market on December 19, 2023. These shoes will be marked with a selling price label of $115 per pair. They will be dropped via the online as well as physical sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of other affiliated sellers.

Nike Dunk Low “Night Sky” shoes are decked in orange and white hues

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Out of a wide variety of shoe designs, the Nike Dunk Low has always been a standout model. With its timeless design, it can be easily customised to fit changing tastes and trends. Its most recent rendition is not an exception; it refreshes the revolutionary design that Peter Moore created in 1985, but it does so in a different celestial appearance.

A timeless allure is reflected in the Dunk family tree, which is reflected in its primary color palette of white, orange, and black. On the other hand, the star decorations that adorn the side swooshes as well as the heel panel are where the real magic happens. These graphics add a touch of outer-space allure.

This variation, which is going to be a component of a future Nike Sportswear lineup that presently encompasses the Air Force 1, maintains the use of conventional materials on the outer shell while incorporating modern flair with its partially repurposed tread on the sole sections.

This understated sustainable attribute, in conjunction with the tried-and-true padding, creates an effortless mix of comfort with an allusion to the ethos of being environmentally friendly.

Take a closer look at the tongues and heels (Image via Nike)

There is indeed a devoted customer base for Nike Dunk footwear. Throughout its history, the footwear style has undergone multiple incarnations, most of which have evolved into a timeless favorite. On the website, there is a timeline that displays Dunk's historical events, and it follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It further continues as,

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Set your reminders for the Nike Dunk Low “Night Sky” shoes that will be accessible in the next few days. Interested shoppers and other sneakerheads can stay in touch with Swoosh’s site or utilize the SNKRS app for regular updates on the arrival of these celestial-themed sneakers.

The upcoming year will provide sneaker enthusiasts with a wide variety of additional versions of the Nike Dunk Low, alongside to the "Night Sky" colorway. Numerous variants, including "Year of the Dragon," "Cyber," and others, are scheduled to be released in the weeks that are to follow in the year 2024. These footwear items will be made available for purchase through Nike's online and offline platforms, as well as through its stores that are affiliated with the brand.