5 upcoming Year of the Dragon-themed Nike releases of 2024

The silhouettes from Nike and its subsidiary brand, Jordan, have always been coveted by sneakerheads. Together, the two brands have released a wide variety of makeovers for the Nike shoes. While some designs are released on particular occasions, others are released throughout the year. One of the upcoming releases by the two brands will be for The Year of the Dragon, a notable event in Chinese tradition.

The brand has a history of developing limited-edition collections to commemorate particular occasions. For this occasion, the Swoosh brand has prepared some fantastic releases that will turn heads. The five new Nike shoe releases for the Year of the Dragon in 2024 are listed below.

Kevin Durant x Nike KD 4 “Year of the Dragon 2.0” and four other releases to lookout for in 2024

1) Nike Air Force 1 Low "Year of the Dragon"

On its upper, the Air Force 1 Low displays delicate pastel pink suede that contrasts elegantly with the ivory leather uppers. This interaction balances tranquility and strength, creating a captivating blend of subtlety and impact.

The midsole, lining, and laces contribute to the extended canvas of this two-tone design. The fabric-woven tongue highlights intricate Eastern designs, adding a touch of elegance to the overall aesthetic.

The dragon's mythical force is effectively exhibited using the reptilian-textured Swooshes and heel reinforcements. The Lunar New Year decorations on the tongue tag, insole, and heel tag present vibrant imagery in a rich red color.

The sneaker showcases a jade accent near the heel counter, providing a focal point for the design. Completing the shoe is a semi-translucent rubber outsole with a subtle pink hue.

According to Sneaker News, the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Year of the Dragon" sneakers are expected to be released in January 2024 at a price of $125 per pair. However, the exact release date of the sneakers is currently undisclosed.

2) Jordan Spizike Low "Year of the Dragon"

The sneaker includes a blend of "Sail," "Green," "Dark Team Red," "Cedar-Oil," and "Light Pumice" colors. It incorporates elements inspired by the Chinese zodiac in a visually appealing manner.

The support wings of the sneaker draw inspiration from the Air Jordan 4, while the tongue design is reminiscent of the Air Jordan 6. Both elements are painted in a striking "Dark Team Red" color, which adds a bold touch to the overall design. This sneaker has various shades of red on the lace toggles, heel pull tabs, and inner lining.

The "Light Pumice" shade is incorporated into the netting on the side panels, eyelets, and visible Air Unit in the midsole, creating a vibrant chromatic effect. The latest iteration of the Jordan Spizike has golden tint accents on various branding elements. These include the Jumpman logo on the lace toggles and embroidered on the tongue.

The Swoosh label has not made an official announcement about the release of these sneakers. However, speculations from Sneaker News suggest that the Jordan Spizike Low "Year of the Dragon" could potentially be released in January 2024.

3) Kevin Durant x Nike KD 4 “Year of the Dragon 2.0” shoes

This sneaker features vibrant splashes of color that stand out against a serene backdrop. The brown color is prominently featured in the labeling, symbolizing the origin of narratives from the earth. The elevated embroidery on the strap adds a sense of tradition, while also anchoring it. This creates a contrast to the vibrant red Swoosh, which stands out like a speeding comet in the night.

The sneaker is adorned with cream and off-white tones, exuding a subtle elegance reminiscent of mythical dragons emerging from misty clouds.

According to preliminary reports, the Nike KD 4 "Year of the Dragon 2.0" sneakers, designed by Kevin Durant, are expected to be released in February 2024. The sneakers will come with a price tag of $130 per pair.

4) Nike Dunk Low “Year of the Dragon” Velcro Swoosh

The upper of the sneakers follows a traditional approach by utilizing leather. However, the design incorporates velcro-constructed lateral side swooshes, adding a unique element to the overall layout. The sneakers will have a vibrant depiction of a dragon intertwined with Nike's iconic check emblem.

The Ja 1 "Chinese New Year" model has a simplistic design with labeling on the tongue flap, back, and sockliners. This design choice avoids the use of quirky cloud images and rich color schemes. The children's release does not include a distinctive lace dubrae. The sneaker's velcro swoosh is a distinctive feature that sets the shoe apart.

According to Sneaker News, the Nike Dunk Low "Year of the Dragon" Velcro Swoosh variant is expected to be released in January 2024. These sneakers will be available exclusively in children's sizes, priced at $100 per pair.

5) Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Year of the Dragon”

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Year of the Dragon" incorporates an attractive color palette that includes sail, cedar, oil green, light pumice, and dark team red. The footwear has a sail leather base and green leather scale reinforcements, paying homage to the dragon.

The Swooshes, Wings emblem on the golden heel tabs, Nike Air tongue tags, and lace fasteners are all highlighted in dark red for added visual contrast.

The inner side of the sneakers has polished Light Grey satin liners, adding an elegant touch. The pristine white midsole and the vibrant green rubber outer sole perfectly complement the overall aesthetic. The shoes will be provided in a distinct box inspired by the Year of the Dragon, adding a fitting finishing touch.

According to early reports, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Year of the Dragon" shoes are set to attract sneaker enthusiasts in Spring 2024. Nike's online and offline stores, along with its SNKRS app and other affiliated marketplaces, are anticipated to make these shoes available for $160 per pair.

These are the five Year of the Dragon-themed sneakers by Nike that will be released in 2024. Sneakerheads who want to get their hands on any of these kicks can keep an eye on the Swoosh official site for additional information on these shoes.