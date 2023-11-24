Air Jordan 1 Low “Denim Swoosh” shoes: Everything we know so far

Jordan Brand’s beloved Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette will embrace “Denim Swoosh” in its newest makeover. The Air Jordan 1 Low “Denim Swoosh” colorway is anticipated to enter the footwear scene sometime in the next few months, as mentioned by House of Heat.

It’s important to note that the confirmed release details are currently kept concealed by Jordan Brand. These shoes will be sold online as well as on the physical sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of affiliated sellers.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Denim Swoosh” shoes are adorned with Football Grey overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Denim is a material that is both revered and questioned in the discipline of fashion, particularly when we think back on some of Michael Jordan's daring denim choices from years gone by. However, there is no doubt that denim can be elegantly integrated into shoe designs, as demonstrated by the most recent iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low.

This premium version of the Air Jordan 1 Low draws its design cues from the classic denim jeans that we are all familiar with and like. The foundation of the footwear is constructed from a blend of high-quality white leather, which lends it a look that is both smooth and rugged.

The layout has Football Grey elements and collars, which provide some degree of dimension and contrast as well as recall some of the colors that the renowned denim fabric has to offer. However, the denim blue Swoosh with its accent stitches is the real star of the exhibit.

It immediately brings to mind the timeless appearance of a pair of 501 jeans that have been worn for a long time.

To achieve a more authentic look of age and wear, the outsoles as well as the midsoles of these shoes are made of sail-colored contrast stitching along with semi-translucent gum rubber, respectively. These details not only lend personality to the overall design but also pay respect to the classic allure of denim.

The photographs that have been released show this elegant shoe in children's sizes. However, there is good news for adults as well: it is anticipated that an expanded size run will be made available.

Here's a detailed look at the toes and heels of these sneakers (Image via Nike)

Besides denim, Jordan Brand has interpreted the original Air Jordan 1 Low design using various different materials, like suede and nubuck. These regular new interpretations of the stated model can be attributed to its immense popularity and demand in the sneaker world. Therefore, Nike’s site highlights the roots of this decades-old model in the following words:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Be on the lookout for the new Air Jordan 1 Low “Denim Swoosh” shoes that are predicted to be available sometime during the coming months. Those absolutely keen to get their hands on these pairs are advised to stay tuned to Nike's online platform and its SNKRS app for timely alerts on the official launch date.