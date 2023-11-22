A Ma Maniere x Jordan Brand footwear and apparel collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

After much delay and speculation, A Ma Maniere x Jordan Brand’s fresh take on the Air Jordan 5 is finally releasing in November 2025. The two co-designed two colorways, namely “Dusk” and “Dawn,” of the Air Jordan 5 shoe for the latest assortment. It will be accompanied by a capsule of clothing pieces.

The soon-to-be-released A Ma Maniere x Jordan Brand footwear and apparel collection will be accessible from November 24 onwards via A Ma Maniere’s platforms.

This will be followed by a wider release through Nike's SNKRS app and its associated retail merchants. Note that the “Dusk” colorway will be exclusive to A Ma Maniere’s retail site.

Both sneaker colorways are marked with a price label of $225 per pair. The clothing item price, on the other hand, varies from $50 to $400.

A Ma Maniere x Jordan Brand footwear and apparel collection with two colorways of Air Jordan 5

The first “Dusk” pair flaunts an alluring color scheme with shades of Black, Burgundy Crush, and Pale Ivory, whereas the second “Dawn” pair flaunts a captivating color blocking using Photon Dust, Black, Diffused Blue, and Pale Ivory. Both color schemes are very mesmerizing.

Both iterations of the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 will have distinctive joint branding that comes from A Ma Maniere plus Jordan Brand, in addition to utilizing the same superior components that were utilized in their earlier iterations of the shoe.

Notable design aspects include the style of the font A Ma Maniere on the air sole sections in the midsole, labeling that reads "Nike Air" on the heels of the shoe, as well as an aged transparent outer sole unit to create a one-of-a-kind appearance. The luxury experience will be finished off with the presentation of each pair in its own unique package.

The description of the duo’s joint Air Jordan 5 “Dawn” shoe on the SNKRS app reads:

“Jordan and A Ma Maniére come together again for an elegant take on the already iconic AJ5. Design details of the beloved shoe—check out the collar shape and tongue height—have been further refined for a sophisticated look. Premium materials and custom accents round out the execution, giving you a stunning recreation of a timeless classic.”

Apparel items offered by the collab

Take a closer look at the apparel items of the collab (Image via Nike)

1) The Men’s Souvenir Jacket is priced at $400. This jacket is crafted from a woven fabric so soft and silky that it barely makes a noise. Striped ribbing and embroidered designs set it apart.

2) Men’s Anorak can be purchased for $350. This jacket is constructed from a simple yet sturdy twill fabric. Modest style is added by a quarter-zip and stitched designs.

3) The Men’s Hoodie Sweater is priced at $300. It's crafted from wool of significant weight, and its minimalist logos and worn edges give it a look that's both familiar and unique.

4) The Men’s Fleece Hoodie is priced at $150. This collaborative hoodie is constructed of cozy fleece that's velvety on the exterior and coiled on the inside for light insulation. The emblems and patch will look better embroidered.

5) Men’s T-shirts are marked with a $50 price tag. This simple shirt promotes the two companies with stitched patterns.

6) Men’s pants are priced at $250. The robust twill fabric used to make these pants is both sturdy and understated. Subtle style is added by clips at the hems and sewn designs.

Set your reminders for the highly anticipated A Ma Maniere x Jordan Brand footwear and apparel capsule, which will be purchasable later this month.

Those curious to cop the collection are advised to stay tuned to Swoosh's SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.