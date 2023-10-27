A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Phantom” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Atlanta-based luxury apparel and footwear retailer, A Ma Maniere, is a longtime collaborator of Jordan Brand. Commemorating the creative spirit, the brand will offer a fresh Air Jordan 4 colorway in the coming year.

An early mockup of the new collaborative Air Jordan 4 “Phantom” was teased by Jordan Brand insiders @zsneakerheadz and SneakerFiles. This variant will be entirely dressed in a Phantom/Metallic Pewter-Violet Ore-Light Iron Ore-Muslin-Burgundy Crush color palette.

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Phantom” colorway will potentially enter the sneaker market sometime during the fall of 2024, as per Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources. These women’s exclusive sneakers will be sold via the online and offline stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of associated Jordan Brand sellers. Jordanheads and other interested readers will have to wait for the pricing details as well.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Phantom” shoes feature Violet Ore hues all over

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

Created in collaboration with A Ma Maniere, the "Phantom" colorway of the Air Jordan 4 is clothed in Phantom, Metallic Pewter, Violet Ore, Light Iron Ore, Muslin, and Burgundy Crush hues.

Even though there are no photographs that have been made public, it has been suggested that this Air Jordan 4 will come in a leather construction and feature the Phantom coloration. Violet ore is used as a contrasting hue on the wing eyelets, heel tabs, and areas of the midsole, while sophisticated grey suede is used for the toe box.

Large logos that provide an element of branding, such as those from Nike Air and A Ma Maniere, can also be seen on the pair. These shoes will come with additional lace sets, all packaged in a box that has been uniquely designed and co-branded.

The Air Jordan 4 is one of Jordan Brand's best-selling sneaker offerings, right up there with the original Air Jordan 1. The extensive history of this Tinker Hatfield design is detailed on the Jordan Brand website. It states:

“Proving his preeminent athletic prowess and distinctive style, Jordan closed the 1988/89 season with one of the game's most notable plays. With 6 seconds left in game 5 against Cleveland, MJ sinks 'the shot,' a dexterous, buzzer-beating move that continued to propel MJ along on his awe-inspiring journey.

It continues:

“The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe, appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, transcending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise.”

Those interested in buying these A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 shoes are encouraged to sign up on Nike’s site or install the SNKRS app for timely alerts on their launch.

In addition to the aforementioned AJ4 sneaker, the duo will also offer their joint take on the Air Jordan 3 silhouette, which is dubbed “Burgundy Crush.” These sneakers will also be launched around Fall 2024 via Nike’s online as well as physical outlets, the SNKRS app, and a slew of connected vendors.

This partnership is certain to make waves in the fashion and footwear communities thanks to its special women's sizing and additional size selections.